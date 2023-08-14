Healthrageous Offers 4x ROI Potential for Health Plans

Healthrageous

14 Aug, 2023

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthrageous, a Food-is-Medicine pioneer, integrates healthy meal delivery with impactful digital engagement to deliver impressive 4x ROI to Medicare Advantage Plans. On the first read, that may sound outrageous, but in reality, the potential is even higher.

Medicare Seniors get tasty, diabetic- and cardiac-friendly meals paired with engaging mobile messages and content personalized to their health conditions. This potent combination of convenient, ready-to-eat meals and digital engagement addresses food insecurity, drives healthier eating habits, and supports members in making better choices for their health - all of which drive significant ROI for plans.

Here's the high impact experience of a Medicare Advantage Plan offering the Healthrageous Made Easy Meals program.

Higher Member Retention - Combining meals and engagement retained 10% more members year over year. Members love the experience according to brokers who highlight growing food insecurity in California. They point out that this meal benefit also brings a significant advantage when enrolling new members.

Sticky Member Experience - 90% of members surveyed say that they feel better about their health plan, and 90% say they are more able to manage their chronic conditions when getting meals and digital engagement personalized to their health conditions.

Tangible Medical Cost Savings - The MA Plan achieved savings of approximately $1,000/member/year for members in the program compared to members who did not participate. Separately reduced pharmacy costs add even more potential savings.

Members Engaged With Their Health - SMS based messaging, personalized to member health conditions, activates members with high response and click rates. As a result, members complete more annual wellness visits and health assessments. Medicare Advantage Plans also see more members enrolling in C-SNP and Duals Plans which contributes to improved risk adjustment.

Improved Star Ratings - Convenient, healthy meals drive high member satisfaction, and the combination of digital engagement changes everything. Higher Member Satisfaction leads to higher CAHPs scores, Stars ratings, and bonuses for MA Plans.

Together, these elements create a synergy that delivers outrageous 4x ROI potential to health plans offering the Healthrageous Made Easy Meals program. Contact us to learn how Healthrageous can deliver ROI for your MA plan.

About Healthrageous

Healthrageous is obsessed with making healthy lifestyles possible through convenient, delightful experiences. When members engage with an easy on-ramp to healthy eating, trusted health relationships follow. Visit Healthrageous.net to learn more.

SOURCE Healthrageous

