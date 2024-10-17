HealthRev Partners and Trella Health Announce Partnership to Empower Home Health and Hospice Agencies

Driving financial health and strategic growth with complementary solutions in revenue cycle management and market intelligence.

OZARK, Mo. and ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthRev Partners , the leading revenue cycle management partner specializing in innovative, tech-driven solutions for home health and hospice agencies, and Trella Health , the leading provider of market intelligence and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions for the post-acute care industry, have announced a new partnership.

HealthRev Partners and Trella Health will collaborate to help agencies reach their full potential by cultivating stronger relationships with referral sources and optimizing their revenue cycle through complementary solutions.

Together, we can equip agencies to achieve better financial health and improve their competitive positioning.

This collaboration brings together HealthRev Partners' financial expertise and revenue cycle management solutions — helping agencies maximize reimbursements, streamline operations, and drive predictable revenue — with Trella Health's integrated market intelligence and CRM solutions , which enable agencies to enhance growth strategies, improve referral relationships, and gain valuable insights into their market and competitive landscape.

"Our collaboration with Trella Health represents a significant leap forward for home health and hospice agencies. By combining our financial expertise and revenue cycle management solutions with access to Trella's market insights and CRM platform, we are providing agencies with a powerful toolkit to optimize their financial performance, drive growth, and ultimately deliver better patient care," said Michael J. Greenlee, founder and CEO of HealthRev Partners.

Jess Chew, GM, PAC Provider Growth at Trella Health, added, "The partnership underscores both companies' commitment to supporting providers by delivering industry expertise and advanced technology to address the unique challenges facing home health and hospice agencies today. By combining our strengths, we can equip agencies to achieve better financial health and improve their competitive positioning."

By leveraging their combined expertise, this partnership will help home health and hospice agencies uncover financial opportunities and optimize efficiencies — from referral growth to revenue management.

About HealthRev Partners

HealthRev Partners is a leading provider of revenue cycle management solutions for home health and hospice agencies, dedicated to improving financial performance and operational efficiency in the post-acute care sector.

About Trella Health

Trella Health's unmatched market intelligence and purpose-built CRM allow post-acute providers, HME, and Infusion organizations to drive more effective performance and growth. Trella's solutions allow post-acute, HME, and Infusion organizations to identify the highest-potential referral targets, evaluate new market opportunities, and monitor performance metrics. Paired with CRM and EHR integrations, business development teams can better manage referral relationships to advance their organizations with certainty by improving their sales and marketing strategy.

