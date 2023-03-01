HealthRev Partners and WorldView Join Forces to Bolster Success for Home Health, Palliative and Hospice Agencies

Partnership Allows Client Organizations to Focus on Clinicians, Caregivers and Patients

OMAHA, Neb., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading enterprise content management solution WorldView today announced a new collaboration with HealthRev Partners, designed to utilize both organizations' best-in-class technology to help home health, palliative and hospice agencies achieve consistent, predictable recurring revenue.

Agencies have seen tremendous growth over the past decade and are navigating the complex challenges of driving both operational and financial efficiencies. Today, WorldView and HealthRev help their clients expedite the process from referral to revenue. This partnership is the first step in developing a deeper relationship focused on seamlessly connecting agencies with the services they need.

Later this year, an integration between the two platforms will automate the creation of the patient record in HealthRev's proprietary revenue cycle management platform, Velocity. From there, HealthRev will perform documentation review, coding and billing using Velocity to eliminate human error and remove variability. The end result is quicker payments, reduced claims rejection and denial, and increased cash flow. Agencies benefit from advanced reporting capabilities that aid in daily decision making and lead to better financial performance.

"At HealthRev, we take pride in customizing our services to the unique needs of clients, and we know WorldView shares that philosophy," said Michael Greenlee, Founder and CEO of HealthRev Partners. "Through our common vision to unite services and technology, our solutions enable post-acute organizations to reduce friction between systems and ensure optimal care for patients."

James Lezzer, WorldView's Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, added: "WorldView and HealthRev have always been unofficial partners in the industry, through recommendations and referrals over the years. Today, we're proud to formalize our partnership to help our post-acute clients better connect, and ultimately, streamline clinical documentation and revenue operations."

While WorldView provides customized solutions for modernizing all areas of practice management, the future integration with HealthRev's powerful Velocity platform will deliver comprehensive revenue cycle management service for agencies. Together, these compelling solutions increase revenue potential, save time and resources, and improve patient care.

About WorldView

WorldView Services Ltd. is a cloud-based document management service provider offering secure, content services solutions that enable organizations to store, manage, and share vital information between employees, vendors, partners, and customers. With decades of experience across a multitude of industries, WorldView's global view of business process automation allows it to provide a full suite of end-to-end, integrated solutions for software platforms as well as consultation and customization for end-users. Today, WorldView tracks, routes, and stores over half a billion documents for thousands of healthcare professionals across North America. For more information visit worldviewltd.com .

About HealthRev Partners

Delivering financial security and stability, HealthRev Partners inspires endless possibilities for home health, palliative, and hospice agencies across the nation through high quality, personalized revenue cycle management services and consulting, enabled by the latest technology. The company's innovative, scalable solutions accelerate cash flow, spark continuous growth and reinvestment, and provide peace of mind, allowing agencies to focus on advancing their mission to provide exceptional care and touch more lives. To learn more about HealthRev's solutions, call 866.780.3554 or visit healthrevpartners.com.

