HealthScape Advisors Named Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® Fifth Year in a Row

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthScape Advisors, a Convey Health Solutions company advising clients in the healthcare industry, has been named a Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® for the fifth year in a row. This award identifies and recognizes outstanding employers with the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach in Chicago.

"We are honored to be selected for this distinguished award and it only fuels us to continually do more to strengthen our culture, serve our people and promote diversity in thought and in our workplace," said Arjun Aggarwal, Managing Partner and co-founder of HealthScape Advisors.

To receive this award, HealthScape Advisors was evaluated on key measures in various categories, including employee education and advancement, engagement, community initiatives, its work-life balance, and more.

The Best and Brightest award also solicits employee feedback on overall satisfaction, work environment, employee benefits and solutions, diversity and inclusion, company performance, and others.

About HealthScape Advisors:

HealthScape Advisors is a management consulting firm based in Chicago, dedicated to helping health plans, provider organizations, specialty health organizations and investors navigate the continuously evolving healthcare landscape. HealthScape Advisors supports clients as they embark on their most important initiatives, helping them grow profitably, improve performance and transform their businesses. HealthScape Advisors is part of the Convey Health Solutions family of companies.

About Convey Health Solutions:

Convey Health Solutions is a specialized healthcare technology and services company that is committed to providing clients with healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement, and analytics. The Company's administrative solutions for government-sponsored health plans help to optimize member interactions, ensure compliance, and support end-to-end Medicare processes. By combining its best-in-class, built-for-purpose technology platforms with dedicated and flexible business process solutions, Convey Health Solutions creates better business results and better healthcare consumer experiences on behalf of business customers and partners. The Company's clients include some of the nation's leading health insurance plans and pharmacy benefit management firms. Convey's healthcare-focused teams help millions of Americans navigate the complex Medicare Advantage and Part D landscape.

