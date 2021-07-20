HealthScape Advisors Named One of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

CHICAGO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthScape Advisors, a Convey Health company, has been named one of "Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®" for the sixth year in a row. This prestigious award identifies and recognizes exceptional employers with a distinguished, innovative and thoughtful human capital approach.

"It's an honor to be selected for this renowned award for the sixth year in a row," said Kyle Stern, Managing Partner of HealthScape Advisors. "From day one, we set out to build an inclusive and values-focused culture. Our people, within HealthScape and within the Convey Health family, are truly what set us apart. It is a privilege to serve as a leader for such an amazing group of professionals."

To receive this award, HealthScape Advisors was evaluated by an independent research firm on key measures in various categories, including compensation; benefits and employee solutions; employee enrichment, engagement and retention; employee education and development; employee achievement and recognition; communication and shared vision; diversity and inclusion; work-life balance; and more.

About HealthScape Advisors:

HealthScape Advisors is a management consulting firm based in Chicago, dedicated to helping health plans, provider organizations, specialty health organizations and investors navigate the continuously evolving healthcare landscape. HealthScape Advisors supports clients as they embark on their most important initiatives, helping them to grow profitably, improve performance and transform their businesses. HealthScape Advisors is part of the Convey Health Solutions family of companies.

About Convey Health Solutions:

Convey Health Solutions is a specialized healthcare technology and services company that is committed to providing clients with healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement, and analytics. The Company's administrative solutions for government-sponsored health plans help to optimize member interactions, ensure compliance, and support end-to-end Medicare processes. By combining its best-in-class, built-for-purpose technology platforms with dedicated and flexible business process solutions, Convey Health Solutions creates better business results and better healthcare consumer experiences on behalf of business customers and partners. The Company's clients include some of the nation's leading health insurance plans and pharmacy benefit management firms. Convey's healthcare-focused teams help millions of Americans navigate the complex Medicare Advantage and Part D landscape.

