HealthScape Advisors Ranked in Top 10 in Modern Healthcare's 2019 Best Places to Work in Healthcare

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthScape Advisors, a Convey Health Solutions company advising clients in the healthcare industry, has been recognized as a Top 10 Supplier in Modern Healthcare's 2019 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. This award identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide.

"It is an honor for us to not only be on this list for the second year in a row, but also be recognized as a Top 10 Supplier," said Arjun Aggarwal, Managing Partner and co-founder of HealthScape Advisors. "This is a true testament to our long-held belief that our people and culture continue to be our true advantage."

To receive this award, Modern Healthcare evaluated the firm across several dimensions, including HealthScape Advisors' performance, employee benefits and its work / life balance.

The Best Places to Work award also solicits employee feedback on overall satisfaction, organizational leadership, corporate culture, work environment, relationship with their superiors and more.

HealthScape Advisors' full profile in Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work list is available here.

Details related to HealthScape Advisors' current career opportunities are available on the HealthScape Advisors Careers page.

About HealthScape Advisors:

HealthScape Advisors is a management consulting firm based in Chicago, dedicated to helping health plans, provider organizations, specialty health organizations and investors navigate the continuously evolving healthcare landscape. HealthScape Advisors supports clients as they embark on their most important initiatives, helping them to grow profitably, improve performance and transform their businesses. HealthScape Advisors is part of the Convey Health Solutions family of companies.

About Convey Health Solutions:

Convey is a specialized healthcare technology and services company that is committed to providing clients with healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement, and analytics. The company's administrative solutions for government-sponsored health plans help to optimize member interactions, ensure compliance, and support end-to-end Medicare processes. By combining its best-in-class, built-for-purpose technology platforms with dedicated and flexible business process solutions, Convey creates better business results and better healthcare consumer experiences on behalf of business customers and partners. The company's clients include some of the nation's leading health insurance plans and pharmacy benefit management firms. Their healthcare-focused teams help several million Americans each year to navigate the complex Medicare Advantage and Part D landscape.

Media Contact: info@healthscape.com

Social Media: LinkedIn | Twitter

https://healthscape.com/

https://conveyhealthsolutions.com/

SOURCE HealthScape Advisors

Related Links

https://www.healthscape.com

