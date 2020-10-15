HealthScape Advisors ranked No. 1 in Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work for 2020

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthScape Advisors, a Convey Health Solutions company, has been recognized and ranked as the No.1 Supplier in Modern Healthcare's 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare, a national award that identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry.

"We are honored and privileged to have been chosen as a No. 1 Best Place to Work in Healthcare this year," said Arjun Aggarwal, Managing Partner and co-founder of HealthScape Advisors. "We could not have imagined ranking No. 1 without the support of each and every one of our employees. Even with the challenges that 2020 has brought, our collective resilience and continued commitment to our people, our culture and our clients has never wavered."

HealthScape Advisors has earned the award since 2018, including ranking No. 9 in 2019. Details related to HealthScape Advisors' career opportunities are available on its Careers page and its full profile is available in Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work list.

Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey, soliciting employee feedback on overall satisfaction, organizational leadership, corporate culture and diversity, work environment and more.

About HealthScape Advisors:

HealthScape Advisors is a management consulting firm dedicated to helping health plans, provider organizations, specialty health organizations and investors navigate the continuously evolving healthcare landscape. HealthScape Advisors supports clients as they embark on their most important initiatives, helping them grow profitably, improve performance and transform their businesses. HealthScape Advisors is part of the Convey Health Solutions family of companies.

About Convey Health Solutions:

Convey Health Solutions is a specialized healthcare technology and services company that is committed to providing clients with healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement, and analytics. The Company's administrative solutions for government-sponsored health plans help to optimize member interactions, ensure compliance, and support end-to-end Medicare processes. By combining its best-in-class, built-for-purpose technology platforms with dedicated and flexible business process solutions, Convey Health Solutions creates better business results and better healthcare consumer experiences on behalf of business customers and partners. The Company's clients include some of the nation's leading health insurance plans and pharmacy benefit management firms. Convey's healthcare-focused teams help millions of Americans navigate the complex Medicare Advantage and Part D landscape.

