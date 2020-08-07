HealthSignals Announces New Board Member

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of HealthSignals, LLC is delighted to announce the appointment of its newest Board Member, Sheriff Popoola, who officially joined the board on May 20, 2020.

Sheriff joined HealthSignals in 2013 as its Executive VP for Technology and is largely responsible for the development of the Wi-Fi as a Service (WaaS) and Medical Grade Wi-Fi® platform and implementation of integrated technologies through the utilization of the installed Wi-Fi networks.

Sheriff Popoola

Prior to joining HealthSignals, Sheriff has had key roles with Comcast, as Director for the Video Software group, as CTO for AXXTEK Corp, and as GM for Motorola's Femtocell business. He is broadly experienced in Business Development, Product Management, Telecommunications, Strategy, Broadband Architecture and Product Development.

We are pleased to welcome Sheriff to the HealthSignals Board said Bruce Weintraub, CEO of HealthSignals. His deep product knowledge, depth and breadth of his experience in new product roll-out and operations add a needed dimension to the Board and will greatly assist in helping to guide our objectives in the years to come.

About HealthSignals®, LLC :

HealthSignals® focuses on technology solutions for the 360o needs of Senior Living and LTPAC communities. Our Fiber360-WiFi platform uniquely integrates Fiber and Wi-Fi to create a Medical Grade Wi-Fi® utility; SeniorConnect360 focuses on VoIP and Cellular boost for In-Building Solutions.

