HealthSignals Partners with Aura Wireless to Revolutionize Outdoor Wi-Fi Connectivity

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthSignals is pleased to be named an authorized reseller and integration partner for Aura Wireless' groundbreaking technology, the Apogee. This antenna technology is the first of its kind to overcome strict FCC power restrictions, delivering unprecedented Wi-Fi coverage and performance. The Apogee unlocks the full potential of networks, enabling truly scalable and reliable outdoor Wi-Fi connectivity.

What is the Apogee and How Does It Work?

HealthSignals is pleased to be able to deliver the Apogee 360 technology to your community

The Apogee 360 Wi-Fi antenna platform uses Aura Wireless' patent-approved Asymmetric Gain™, Full Beamwidth Gain™, and Steep, Powered Filters for unmatched performance. Its four 90° panels generate 9dBi of passive transmit gain across both 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands, delivering 360° coverage with stream-quality signal strength. With up to 24dBi of receive gain and FCC-compliant power, Apogee allows low-power devices like smartphones, tablets, and IoT sensors to connect reliably over long distances. Extending Wi-Fi coverage by 1000%, Apogee reduces the need for large deployments, enabling senior living communities to achieve high-quality connectivity with minimal infrastructure.

Benefits for Senior Living

HealthSignals is dedicated to providing the latest connectivity technologies to senior living communities. By integrating Apogee technology into HealthSignals' Medical Grade Wi-Fi® offering, which prioritizes security, reliability, and effective communications within technology infrastructure, HealthSignals provides senior living communities with a cost-effective option for outdoor Wi-Fi coverage.

Medical Grade Wi-Fi®

HealthSignals' Medical Grade Wi-Fi® ensures a secure and reliable connection throughout healthcare facilities, virtually eliminating network drops. This seamless connectivity supports real-time monitoring of vital signs and medical data, ultimately improving patient care and communication among patients, providers, staff, and visitors.

ABOUT HEALTHSIGNALS

Since 2011, HealthSignals® has been delivering essential telecommunications services tailored for senior living facilities and hospitals. Their offerings include Medical Grade Wi-Fi®, dedicated internet connections, cellular enhancement solutions, and Emergency Responder Communications Enhancements Systems (ERCES), all backed by a written performance guarantee that sets them apart in the industry.

ABOUT AURA WIRELESS

Aura Wireless is an innovator in antenna technology, focused on expanding the range and usability of Wi-Fi and CBRS bands for enterprise, municipal, industrial, and agricultural applications.

