HealthSignals Partners With Safer Buildings Coalition (SBC)

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthSignals has announced its new partnership with the Safer Buildings Coalition (SBC) to further increase its knowledge of building and fire code requirements to the benefit of those in senior living.

As a leader in Emergency Responder Communications Enhancement Systems (ERCES), HealthSignals is always looking for ways to improve the safety of those who live, work, and visit senior living communities.

HealthSignals announces new partnership with the Safer Buildings Coalition HealthSignals is a leader in Emergency Responder Communications Enhancement Systems

Joining the Safer Buildings Coalition was an easy decision since it allows HealthSignals to be at the forefront of best practices in terms of building and fire code requirements – particularly pertaining to Public Safety Radio compliance.

As experts in RF Communications, HealthSignals works with many of the most esteemed senior living communities and understands first-hand the importance of being up to date with the latest building and fire codes. They also know the risks associated with wireless dead zones and wireless interference from improperly deployed ERCES solutions, especially in an emergency.

By partnering with the Safer Buildings Coalition, HealthSignals gets unlimited access to vital training and resources which can help address communication service concerns while providing a more efficient, scalable and robust communication network inside senior living buildings.

Bruce Weintraub, CEO of HealthSignals, said: "Having spent quite a few hours/days engaging with SBC staff and members has convinced me that their main focus is to ensure that the residential building industry and First Responders have access to the information and resources required to maintain a safe environment when disaster strikes. This was key to my decision to join and engage with this group to enhance HealthSignals' ability to keep our clients safe."

According to SBC Executive Director Chief Alan Perdue: "The Safer Buildings Coalition is very pleased to welcome HealthSignals. The Healthcare sector has special importance within our communities. Few environments have greater or more critical wireless communications needs. HealthSignals brings crucial expertise to that sector and to the SBC community of practice."

About HealthSignals

HealthSignals' sole focus is Senior Living and LTPAC communities, providing complete White Glove service for Wi-Fi, Cellular Boost, and VoIP solutions across entire facilities. Our services include the Design, Implementation and Management of these technology solutions.

If you would like more information about HealthSignals®, ERCES, Wi-Fi as a Service (WaaS) , or Cellular Boost Solutions , call 610-337-1333 or email [email protected] .

Media Contact:

Bruce Weintraub

610-337-1333

[email protected]

SOURCE HealthSignals