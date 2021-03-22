HealthSmart® Earns URAC Reaccreditation for Health Utilization Management

IRVING, Texas, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthSmart, one of the nation's largest third party administrators of health plans for self-funded employers and plan sponsors, announced it has earned full URAC reaccreditation in Health Utilization Management based on its application score of 100 percent. URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. By achieving this status, HealthSmart has demonstrated a comprehensive commitment to quality care, improved processes and better patient outcomes.

"These high standards set by URAC keep pace with the rapid changes in the healthcare system and provide a mark of distinction for healthcare organizations to demonstrate their commitment to quality and accountability," said Pamela Coffey, RN, CHCQM, Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer for HealthSmart. "Our team is always focused on controlling healthcare costs while improving quality to improve overall health outcomes for our members. This designation demonstrates of our team's commitment to excellence in our stewardship of our client's health plans and ensuring our members are receiving timely, quality and medically appropriate treatment."

"Appropriateness and efficiency are words to live by in meeting new value-based goals for population health. HealthSmart's URAC accreditation shows an ability to abide by the gold standard when it comes to performing health utilization management functions," said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D. "URAC's health utilization management accreditation standards promote an evidence-based and reasonable review of services that respect both patients and providers."

HealthSmart has continuously held URAC's Health Utilization Management accreditation since 2005. This latest designation extends HealthSmart's accreditation through April 1, 2024.

About HealthSmart

HealthSmart is one of the largest third party administrators in the country and the premier provider of innovative, customizable and scalable healthcare and claims solutions for employers, brokers and payers. We partner with plan sponsors to provide key services needed to reduce healthcare costs and manage members with dignity and respect. HealthSmart is the one-stop source for health plan needs, including health plan benefit administration, pharmacy benefit management, care management and wellness programs and provider networks. We also provide comprehensive claims and administration services for property, casualty, and workers' compensation. For more information, visit www.healthsmart.com. Follow HealthSmart on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About URAC

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization using evidence-based measures and developing standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management, healthcare operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

