HealthSmart® Launches Orlando SmartCare™ Health Plan

IRVING, Texas and ORLANDO, Fla., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthSmart, one of the nation's largest third party administrators of health plans for self-funded employers and plan sponsors, announced the launch of Orlando SmartCare™, a comprehensive health plan that offers Orlando area small to mid-sized self-insured health plans market-leading discounts with the most respected name in healthcare in the area, Orlando Health. The plan offers significant savings and protection for plan sponsors and convenient member access to central Florida's premiere provider network.

Orlando SmartCare leverages the expertise of three healthcare innovators to create a unique plan design created especially for Orlando-area plan sponsors. The plan features superior PPO discounts of up to 75 percent off billed charges through EHN Orlando, best-in-class benefits administration by HealthSmart, the country's premier third-party administrator, and comprehensive stop loss coverage to protect health plans from catastrophic claims through Florida-based Elan Re.

"Orlando SmartCare is a perfect example of how HealthSmart approaches our organizational mission of reducing costs for plan sponsors and treating members with dignity and respect," said Phil Christianson, HealthSmart's CEO. "This program demonstrates an innovative partnership approach to help self-funded plan sponsors in central Florida control their health benefit costs by providing deeply discounted access to the Orlando Health network while providing members with convenient access to top-quality hospitals, clinics and physicians throughout the area."

Omar Haedo, president of Elan Insurance Group, sees this plan as a comprehensive solution that solves several problems for plan sponsors in the Orlando area. "Plan sponsors typically must work with several players to build their health plans," said Haedo. "By bringing together experts in the areas of most concern to small and mid-sized self-funded health plans, HealthSmart has created a one-stop solution that offers a top-quality, focused provider network, critical stop loss coverage, and comprehensive third-party administration services, relieving area health plan sponsors of the burden of shopping for these services individually."

David Roosa, VP of sales for HealthSmart, led the efforts to bring Orlando SmartCare to life. "Living and working in Florida, I saw a need and an opportunity to bring a comprehensive plan especially designed for this market," said Roosa. "Rarely do all parties align for a common cause with network, stop loss and administration. This effort, anchored by the premier health system in Orlando, is a game changer for local employers."

Brokers, employers and plan sponsors can learn more about the program and request more information at www.orlandosmartcare.com.

HealthSmart will showcase the Orlando SmartCare health plan at an upcoming webinar on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. EDT. The webinar will share more information for brokers that serve Orlando-area plan sponsors. Registration is available at www.healthsmart.com/orlandosmartcarewebinar.

About HealthSmart

HealthSmart is one of the largest third party administrators in the country and the premier provider of innovative, customizable and scalable healthcare and claims solutions for employers, brokers and payers. We partner with plan sponsors to provide key services needed to reduce healthcare costs and manage members with dignity and respect. HealthSmart is the one-stop source for health plan needs, including health plan benefit administration, pharmacy benefit management, care management and wellness programs and provider networks. We also provide comprehensive claims and administration services for property, casualty, and workers' compensation. For more information, visit www.healthsmart.com. Follow HealthSmart on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Elan Insurance Group

ELAN Insurance Group is a group of companies headquartered in Miami collaborating to bring competitive, cutting-edge health insurance products to the marketplace. From traditional comprehensive plans to self-funded plans, ELAN tailors its offering to meet the needs of employers and individuals across the Caribbean and the United States. For more information, visit www.elan.insure.

About Employers Health Network

Employers Health Network (EHN) provides comprehensive healthcare plans, which allow employers to provide exceptional quality healthcare benefits at the lowest possible cost. Our plans connect employees directly with the best quality healthcare providers and our fully transparent pricing allows customers to see, understand and control their healthcare benefit spending. For more information, visit www.employershealthnetwork.com.

SOURCE HealthSmart

Related Links

http://www.healthsmart.com

