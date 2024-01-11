HealthSnap and UnityPoint Health Announce Systemwide Virtual Care Management Partnership Expansion

Following impressive clinical outcomes, UnityPoint Health expands HealthSnap Remote Patient Monitoring and Chronic Care Management services across 94 Internal Medicine and Family Medicine clinics.

MIAMI, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthSnap, a leading virtual care management platform, and UnityPoint Health, the nation's fifth-largest non-denominational health system, announced today the continued expansion of their partnership, which went live in January 2023. As one of the nation's most integrated health systems, UnityPoint Health serves nearly 8 million patient visits per year throughout Iowa, western Illinois, and southern Wisconsin.

The partnership, which includes both HealthSnap's Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) programs has successfully been delivered to over 25,000 UnityPoint Health patients across Iowa and Illinois. HealthSnap's virtual care management programs help patients stay connected to their care teams between office visits and enable care teams to proactively manage chronic conditions such as uncontrolled hypertension, heart failure, type II diabetes, and obesity.

"UnityPoint Health is focused on providing easier and more personalized care for all those we serve, and by partnering with HealthSnap, we are able to seamlessly implement virtual care management programs for our patients living with chronic conditions," said Patricia Newland, MD, President of UnityPoint Clinic. "We are delighted that RPM and CCM have shown improvements in patient outcomes and engagement across our Family Medicine and Internal Medicine practice areas, and we look forward to continuing to expand the programs across UnityPoint Health over the coming months."

HealthSnap is powering a new paradigm in chronic condition management that has led to the following patient outcomes at UnityPoint Health:

  • 50% reduction in patients with uncontrolled Stage 2 Hypertension from baseline, with an average enrollment duration of just 119 days
  • Hypertensive patients saw their blood pressure drop by 9.2 mmHg/5.1 mmHg and Stage 2 hypertensive patients witnessed improvements of 14.7mmHg/7.3 mmHg in systolic and diastolic pressure, respectively
  • Fasting blood glucose (FBG) levels were significantly lowered among patients struggling with poor glucose control, with an 18.6 mg/dl reduction in FBG (p < 0.0001)

After the initial program went live one year ago, the partnership has expanded to five total regions across Iowa and Illinois. By year-end 2023, a total of 409 healthcare providers across 94 UnityPoint Health clinics in internal medicine and family medicine practice areas were offering HealthSnap's RPM and CCM programs to their patients living with chronic conditions.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with UnityPoint Health and integrating our virtual care management programs across their patient population," said HealthSnap Co-Founder & CEO, Samson Magid. "We are encouraged by our early patient results, and we are optimistic that we will continue to see impressive patient outcomes as the program continues to expand across the Midwest."

ABOUT UNITYPOINT HEALTH

UnityPoint Health is one of the nation's most integrated health systems, providing care to both metropolitan and rural communities across Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, UnityPoint Health has relationships with more than 370 physician clinics, 17 regional and 19 community network hospitals, five community mental health centers, three accredited colleges and home care services throughout its eight markets. UnityPoint Health entities employ more than 30,000 employees who are dedicated to making it easier for people to live well. More at unitypoint.org.

ABOUT HEALTHSNAP

HealthSnap is an integrated virtual care management platform that helps healthcare organizations improve patient outcomes, reduce utilization, and diversify revenue streams. From chronic disease-agnostic Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) to AI-guided care coordination, virtual care delivery, patented billing tools, population analytics – and so much more, HealthSnap is the simplest way to manage chronic conditions remotely. Visit www.healthsnap.io or follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

HealthSnap Media Contact:
Sunny Ghia
[email protected]
(888) 780-1872 Ext. 701

