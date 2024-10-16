HealthSnap Partners with Capital Cardiology Associates to Expand Virtual Care Management Platform with New Principal Care Management Program

Partnership broadens HealthSnap's RPM and CCM platform to offer the industry's most comprehensive virtual care management platform for health systems

MIAMI, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthSnap , a leading virtual care management company that currently partners with over 150 health systems and provider organizations nationwide, today announced the launch of its Principal Care Management (PCM) program, strengthening its industry-leading Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) solution as the most comprehensive virtual care management platform offering for health systems and provider groups. As of July 2024, HealthSnap's Principal Care Management program has successfully gone live with Capital Cardiology Associates (CCA), based in Albany, NY.

HealthSnap's PCM program provides disease-specific care plans and pathways to patients with a single complex chronic condition, expected to last up to a year or until the end of life. HealthSnap's PCM program enables health systems and providers to comply with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) requirements for PCM through automated patient eligibility reporting, care coordination, disease-specific care plans, and billing support, which are offered to patients by their healthcare providers to treat chronic conditions on an ongoing, monthly basis between in-office visits.

Like the company's evidence-based RPM and CCM programs, HealthSnap's PCM program aims to improve patient outcomes and reduce utilization. Through HealthSnap's PCM programs, patients work with dedicated nurse Care Navigators who provide monthly care management calls to address various care plan components, including medication adherence, preventive and functional health support, and goal setting for each patient's chronic condition.

HealthSnap's RPM and PCM partnership with Capital Cardiology Associates went live in July 2024 to provide a scalable and high-quality virtual care management experience for patients diagnosed with hypertension, chronic heart failure, AFib, stroke, or other cardiology-related conditions. To date, over 7,800 RPM and PCM patient programs are enrolled, with 33 of CCA's providers utilizing the programs. The partnership is expected to grow to over 10,000 patient programs by the end of this year.

For CCA, partnering with HealthSnap meant taking the administrative burden out of patient eligibility identification tracking to reach more of their patient population that could ultimately benefit from the programs. Because HealthSnap handles all RPM device logistics, integrates with CCA's electronic health record, and provides a full-service offering, the transition has been relatively seamless and contributed to a successful program go-live.

"In order to implement a successful RPM program, Capital Cardiology Associates needed a partnership with a company like HealthSnap. Their proactive approach in identifying and reaching out to patients was exactly what we were looking for," said Patricia Dickson, Director of Operations at Capital Cardiology Associates." The first 90 days of implementation have been impressive; HealthSnap's well-organized process and adaptable team have ensured a smooth transition and delivered promising initial results. The exceptional communication and support from HealthSnap's implementation team have made this partnership highly successful and we look forward to its continued benefits."

The launch and development of HealthSnap's PCM program follows the successful addition of Chronic Care Management to its existing Remote Patient Monitoring Platform in June 2022. To date, HealthSnap has onboarded over 80,000 total active patient programs. Additionally, this past summer, the company published its most comprehensive RPM and CCM clinical outcomes report to date, demonstrating significant improvements in patient outcomes when RPM and CCM are administered as comprehensive virtual care management offerings.

"Currently, more than half of the U.S. population is living with at least one chronic condition, and those numbers are only expected to continue increasing. After months of diligent work, our team at HealthSnap couldn't be more proud to announce the expansion of our product offering along with our new partnership with Capital Cardiology Associates," said Lizette Cantillo, Vice President of Operations at HealthSnap. "With the launch of PCM, we continue to be dedicated to bringing the highest level of service to our partners and the patients that entrust them. From the initial integration to identifying and enrolling patients, CCA has been an excellent partner for our new PCM program– we are looking forward to serving their patients and growing the partnership going forward."

ABOUT CAPITAL CARDIOLOGY ASSOCIATES

Capital Cardiology Associates is the leading provider of cardiac care in the Capital Region of New York and beyond. With a commitment to excellence, the practice offers cutting-edge diagnostics, a team of highly skilled physicians, and a compassionate, dedicated staff—all working to deliver the highest level of care to every patient.

CCA's approach emphasizes personalized care that extends beyond treatment, ensuring each patient receives the attention they deserve in a supportive and comfortable environment. Recognizing the complexities of cardiovascular health, the team prioritizes listening to patients, making sure every individual feels heard, valued, and respected.

Capital Cardiology Associates is headquartered in Corporate Woods, Albany, NY, where it houses its clinical offices, Diagnostic Imaging Center, Enhanced Cardiac Access walk-in clinic, Enhanced Cardiac Rehab, Metabolic Programs, Cardiac Transfer Center, and corporate business office. The practice also provides clinical and select diagnostic imaging services at multiple locations throughout the Capital Region, ensuring convenient access to expert care. Capital Cardiology has been named a Best Workplace in 2023 and 2024.

ABOUT HEALTHSNAP

HealthSnap is an integrated virtual care management platform that helps healthcare organizations improve patient outcomes, reduce utilization, and diversify revenue streams. From chronic disease-agnostic Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), and Principal Care Management (PCM) to AI-guided care coordination, virtual care delivery, patented billing tools, population analytics – and so much more, HealthSnap is the simplest way to manage chronic conditions remotely.

HealthSnap partners with 150+ health systems and provider organizations across 33 states and has remotely monitored and managed over 100,000 patients. Visit www.healthsnap.io or follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

