HealthSparq Guide, Powered by Pager, Now Available to Health Plans and Their Members

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthSparq today announced the availability of HealthSparq Guide, powered by Pager, to give people a helping hand as they navigate care options through their health insurance plans. The new offering is available as an integration through the HealthSparq One platform, currently accessible to 91 million health plan members from a multitude of plans across the U.S.

"For many years, we've powered provider directories and cost transparency on health plan websites and apps, giving people critical information as they seek in-network care," said Mark Menton, HealthSparq CEO. "But health care is so complex that sometimes people need additional help – from a real person – to get the answers they need. Partnering with Pager lets us offer that human touch to assist people through their care journeys and make the right decisions—and improve member satisfaction."

HealthSparq Guide, powered by Pager, offers human support to health insurance members through personalized, front-line digital assistance. Enhancing care navigation, triage and access with a unique combination of clinical services and administrative support, members have the opportunity to:

Chat with nurses 24/7 for help with symptoms

Get assistance with appropriate care to reduce costly ER visits

Find answers to questions about in-network doctors, cost estimates, appointment scheduling and more

"Pager is excited to launch our integrated solution with HealthSparq to be that virtual care companion that helps people access the right care options throughout their health care journey," said Walter Jin, Pager CEO. "Because health care is highly fragmented and confusing, sometimes people don't know what to look for in the first place. Pager's embedded SaaS platform simplifies the health care experience by providing personalized assistance leveraging AI automation and high-touch human services. The combination of HealthSparq and Pager give people the information, navigation and coordination services needed to make the right decisions and access the right care."

In addition to improving the member experience, HealthSparq Guide will help contain administrative and medical costs for health plans. By improving access through the use of low-cost virtual care services, Pager data shows strong results, with 66 percent of encounters being resolved via self-care or telemedicine.

HealthSparq and Pager announced their partnership in March 2019. To learn more, please reach out to marketing@healthsparq.com.

About HealthSparq

At HealthSparq, we help people make smarter health care choices by partnering with health plans to provide members with cost and quality information about doctors, hospitals and medical services, based on their individual benefits. We put people at the core of everything we do by conducting continuous usability testing, eliciting consumer feedback to enhance product development, hosting industry panels featuring everyday people, and bringing human stories to the forefront through our #WTFix campaign. Using these insights, we create solutions to help people understand and navigate the health care system better than ever before.

About Pager

Pager is your virtual care companion that provides a personalized, connected care experience throughout your healthcare journey, like having a "doctor in the family." Pager provides people with the right information, navigation and coordination services to access a complete set of virtual services including triage, telemedicine, prescriptions, appointments, transportation and aftercare follow-up. Pager simplifies the healthcare experience by enabling collaboration with multiple healthcare professionals into a unified group conversation through various omni-channel modalities. Pager's embedded SaaS technology integrates with claims and clinical data systems, in addition to third party point solutions, to enable AI automation that delivers a personalized, seamless engagement experience. Pager partners with payers, providers and employers to offer this solution to over 10 million people across 50 states, in addition to parts of Latin America.

