Healthsperien Welcomes John Mach, M.D., as Senior Advisor, Strengthening Expertise in Clinical and Value-Based Care

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthsperien, LLC, a nationally recognized health care policy and government affairs consulting firm, proudly announces the addition of John Mach, M.D., as Senior Advisor to its team of experts. A geriatrician and leading national expert in clinical and value-based care, Dr. Mach brings decades of business leadership and in-depth experience supporting aging populations, further enhancing Healthsperien's services for its diverse client base.

"John's rich background in geriatric care and research, combined with his proficiency in value-based care, makes him an invaluable asset to our team. His extensive experience as a clinical and executive leader will greatly benefit our clients and further underscores our commitment to fostering responsible and sustainable health system innovation and transformation," stated Tom Koutsoumpas, Founder & President at Healthsperien.

Dr. Mach has over 40 years of clinical and executive leadership experience, including serving as Chief Medical Officer at Ceresti Health, a digital health company focusing on improving care for dementia patients by involving family caregivers, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Evercare, at the time UnitedHealth Group's award-winning division and the country's largest private sector entity serving frail elderly and people with disabilities, as well as Founder and General Manager of Mach Health Care Strategies, providing guidance to entities serving high-needs and high-risk populations. As of June 2022, Dr. Mach was named Chair of the Board of Trustees of the John A. Hartford Foundation of New York, a philanthropic funder of geriatrics research and education.

"I am excited to join the talented team of health care and government affairs leaders at Healthsperien and to advise the firm's clients and partners on a host of issues, and particularly those related to the clinical aspects of health and aging. Healthsperien's proven track record in tackling a range of health care challenges, notably advancing system change, especially for those most vulnerable, aligns with my passion for enhancing health care in our nation," said Dr. Mach.

Dr. Mach's background also encompasses roles as Chief Medical Officer at Medica Health Plans, Evolent, UnitedHealth Group's Medicare division, and XL Health. Dr. Mach has consistently achieved clinical, quality, and cost improvements for diverse populations, expertise he will bring to bear with a range of clients at Healthsperien.

Healthsperien, LLC is a nationally recognized, Washington, DC–based policy and health care consulting firm focused on strategic, regulatory, legislative, and implementation issues. We are focused on the acceleration of responsible and sustainable health care system innovation and transformation to improve health outcomes for all, especially the most vulnerable. To learn more, visit https://healthsperien.com/.

