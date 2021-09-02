HealthStar Expands Blow/Fill/Seal Mold And Tooling Production Capacity

BRAINTREE, Mass., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthStar, Inc. has significantly expanded its CNC milling operation. The state-of-the-art mold shop and engineering facility has grown to handle four times its blow/fill/seal (BFS) mold building and tooling capacity in the past year.

To augment the company's surging machinery and tooling business, HealthStar has invested in three new HURCO milling machines and additional manpower to manage the growth.