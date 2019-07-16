Healthstat Inc. and Motion Infusion Join to Improve Workplace Productivity and Drive Onsite Health Innovation

Further, Healthstat is the exclusive onsite care provider of Managers on the Move workshops, which are aimed at empowering managers to lead the way to better health and well-being in the workplace.

"Organizations looking to reduce spend and increase productivity in the workplace are faced with the challenge of improving employee health and well-being, but we find that leaders aren't always leading by example," said Crockett Dale, CEO, Healthstat. "This partnership with Motion Infusion is an important step toward changing that, and we look forward to collaborating with employers to accelerate their transformation to more productive and healthy populations by delivering unparalleled onsite health center resources."

The prevalence of 24/7 information flow and increasing job demands make time for health and well-being initiatives scarce, and more employers are facing pressure to improve employee health while reducing associated cost trends. This partnership opens the door to collaborative motivation: leaders who enhance employee well-being through Managers on the Move while Healthstat clinicians provide preventive and diagnostic care, health coaching, and onsite treatment.

"Quite simply, a healthier, happier workforce is good for people, good for the bottom line and essential for building a winning team," said Laura Putnam, CEO, Motion Infusion and author of Workplace Wellness That Works. "I believe the first step toward employers doing a better job of supporting employee well-being in the workplace is through embracing meaningful programs like the ones we're creating with this partnership."

This innovative collaboration will provide a resource hub for managers and employers to advance and scale beneficial health stewardship across entire employee populations. "One of the most important aspects to ensuring positive outcomes in the workplace is activating leaders, specifically managers," said Putnam. "Empowered managers alone can make the difference between workplace wellness that works and merely checking the boxes."

The Managers on the Move program features an evidence-based agenda, live scenario education for leaders, strategies for implementing team-based well-being, and inspiring case studies to engage teams. Once the program is completed, the Healthstat clinic acts as a resource hub for employees to modify behaviors and increase well-being and productivity while reducing healthcare spend for the employers.

The ongoing partnership brings together two major industry players. Healthstat's onsite clinic business began 18 years ago, and still maintains the vision of delivering easy and affordable access to healthcare. Laura Putnam started her career as an educator but recognized the gap in improving employee health and developed a bridge for employers – specifically leaders – in her Workplace Wellness That Works keynotes and Managers on the Move workshops that focus on leveraging the workplace to promote health and well-being.

"Our country is facing a health crisis, and Healthstat and Motion Infusion are committed to developing meaningful, scalable ways to intervene and reduce the risk of poor health and chronic disease," said Dale.

"Healthstat is a strategic and valuable partner for Motion Infusion to achieve its goals of empowering leaders and employees to increase productivity and achieve healthy lifestyle goals collectively," said Putnam.

About Healthstat

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Healthstat, Inc. is a leading provider of onsite primary care, health-risk intervention, chronic care management and occupational medicine in employer facilities. Healthstat offers a nationally recognized, proprietary healthcare delivery model that centers on patient engagement to improve health and productivity and lower healthcare costs for employers and their employees. For more information, visit www.healthstatinc.com.

About Motion Infusion

Motion Infusion, a well-being and learning firm based in San Francisco, helps organizations "get in motion." Merging evidence-based methods from the field of wellness with best practices from the field of learning and development, Motion Infusion offers creative solutions in the areas of engagement, behavior change, and human performance improvement. Services include keynote speaking, leadership development, management training, team development, train-the-trainer programs and licensed content. Motion Infusion's clients range from Fortune 500 companies to nonprofits, schools, and government entities.

