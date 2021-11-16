HealthTalk A.I. Adds Practice Analytics to its Patient Engagement Platform

RESTON, Va., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTalk A.I., a leading patient engagement company, today announced the addition of Practice Analytics capabilities to its platform. This enhancement gives healthcare organizations the ability to measure performance — from a practice and individual provider standpoint — against the broader HealthTalk A.I. network.

"Our strategy at HealthTalk A.I. is to deliver value quickly for both our current and future clients," said CEO and founder Jerrod Ullah. "With Practice Analytics, we're adding value and helping our customers differentiate."

HealthTalk A.I. was formed to change the way patients and healthcare organizations connect. From a patient experience and performance perspective, practices use the company's A.I. assisted patient engagement platform to conduct clinical follow-up and to drive patient satisfaction by quickly identifying and intervening with at-risk patients at scale. By automating this process, practices can manage more patients, retrieve immediate feedback, and take essential corrective action.

Practice Analytics further enhances healthcare organizations' performance by using A.I. and analysis to isolate and present — front and center — patient geographic locations, care groups, and even payer groups that need attention. Rather than relying on anecdotal conclusions, information is based on the voice of the patient. A practice can now easily see if they are hitting or missing the mark — at a particular facility — with a certain age group, gender, ethnicity, diagnosis, zip code, and/or campaign initiative.

Following a successful pilot with two HealthTalk A.I. customers, this functionality is now available for all platform users.

"HealthTalk A.I.'s Practice Analytics is a game changer," said Dr. Tanveer Gaibi, MD, Chief of Emergency Medicine at Inova Fairfax Hospital. "It gives me key opportunities for improvement; whether it's diagnosis, demographics or aggregate comment data, I can now get insight and take action."

About HealthTalk A.I.

HealthTalk A.I. helps healthcare providers improve access to care and intervene like never before possible. Their fully-automated, text-based platform delivers user-friendly communication with specific messages and rules dictated by each healthcare organization. This gives providers the ability to engage 100% of their population and close the loop with customer recovery actions and clinical encounters. To learn more, visit HealthTalkAI.com.

