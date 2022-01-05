HealthTalk A.I. Partners With i2i Population Health to Help FQHCs Drive Quality and Close More Care Gaps

RESTON, Va., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTalk A.I., a leading patient engagement solutions company, today announced a new partnership with i2i Population Health. This alliance will provide their mutual FQHC customers with advanced population insight into their highest-risk patients — and the most effective way to engage them.

"We're really excited to be joining forces with i2i Population Health," said HealthTalk A.I. CEO and founder Jerrod Ullah. "There's a lot of synergy between our solutions, and we know that combining their best-in-class analytics and data reporting capabilities with our patient outreach and engagement platform is going to be instrumental in helping FQHCs close more gaps in care."

HealthTalk A.I. was formed to change the way patients and healthcare organizations connect. Their cloud-based solution transforms intake, engagement, and access, allowing clinicians to work at top of license, engage in meaningful work, and drive better outcomes.

This integration will provide Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) like Pennsylvania-based Neighborhood Health Centers of the Lehigh Valley (NHCLV) with a seamless way to send targeted campaigns directly from the i2i platform.

"With HealthTalk A.I. and i2i now working together, our care teams will be set up to achieve much greater efficiency," said Melissa Miranda, RN, CEO at NHCLV. "Not only does this support our population health initiatives, but it gives our care teams more options for engaging with all patients while at the same time delivering quality clinical care and building trust with the at-risk patients we serve."

About HealthTalk A.I.

HealthTalk A.I. helps healthcare providers improve access to care and intervene like never before possible. Their fully-automated, text-based platform delivers user-friendly communication with messages and rules configured by each healthcare organization. This gives providers the ability to engage 100% of their population and close the loop with customer recovery actions and clinical encounters. To learn more, visit HealthTalkAI.com.

About i2i Population Health

i2i is the nation's largest population health technology company serving the underserved, safety net market with 20 years of experience spanning 37 states and 30 million lives. The i2i platform powers an advanced data integration and aggregation engine that publishes normalized clinical and administrative data through unique quality management and care coordination applications. Driving improved outcomes in quality program performance is a core competency of i2i. To learn more, visit i2ipophealth.com.

