HealthTap Announces Plan to Extend Cerner's On-site and Near-site Health Center Experience with 24/7 Digital Primary Care

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTap, a leading virtual primary care provider, today announced a collaboration with Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN), a global health care technology company, to further extend health care experiences beyond on-site and near-site health and pharmacy centers. By combining digital technology with high-quality in-person care, employers can provide their employees with access to care anytime, anywhere through HealthTap's digital primary care physician network. The result of these collective capabilities is designed to help employers lessen expensive urgent care and ER visits.

As consumers increasingly turn to digital platforms from retail to banking, they expect similar conveniences and ease of access to health care. At the same time, health care costs are rising, driving the industry to seek more efficient ways to treat patients and keep people healthy. Digital care options can provide the opportunity to help consumers get convenient, cost-effective health care at the time they need it.

"At Cerner, we are focused on bringing innovative solutions to some of health care's most urgent challenges, and digital technology offers employers the opportunity to provide convenient and cost-efficient services," said David Bradshaw, senior vice president, Consumer and Employer Solutions, Cerner. "We look forward to bringing HealthTap's digital care to employers to help keep their employees healthy while managing health care costs."

Bringing together Cerner's expertise in workforce health services with HealthTap's digital platform will support self-funded employers to offer end-to-end primary care services to their workforces, regardless of proximity to on-site and near-site health centers.

Cerner clients using HealthTap can offer their employees the ability to connect with a U.S.-based, board-certified physician 24 hours a day, seven days a week, on-demand. Additionally, through an AI-powered symptom checker, users can search physician-written answers to questions, post their own questions and receive personalized care guidance using HealthTap. Working with companies like HealthTap, Cerner is further expanding its portfolio and continuing to focus on meeting demands for affordable, flexible health care solutions.

"HealthTap is thrilled to have been chosen as a digital primary care complement to Cerner's on-site and near-site health centers, on which thousands of employees and their families across the country depend," said Sean Mehra, chief strategy officer, HealthTap. "When employees are travelling, work in remote locations or just spike a fever at 2 a.m., HealthTap makes it easy to connect with a doctor – no stress, no hassle."

About HealthTap

HealthTap combines proprietary technology and its network of certified doctors to deliver real-time access to high-quality, affordable primary care. HealthTap members enjoy 24/7 access to virtual doctor visits from any digital device, with an average wait time of less than 1 minute, as well as submit written questions to doctors. HealthTap AI triages symptoms and gives guidance based on a person's specific traits and even geographical area. With HealthTap, businesses can offer primary care to workers for less than they typically spend providing free coffee. HealthTap is available throughout North America, and has provided more than 100,000 virtual doctor visits to date. For more information, visit www.healthtap.com .

About Cerner

Cerner's health technologies connect people and information systems at more than 27,500 contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com , The Cerner Blog , The Cerner Podcast or connect on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or Twitter .Nasdaq: CERN. Smarter Care. Better Outcomes. Healthier You.

