HealthTap Introduces Virtual Primary Care that Prioritizes Uninsured and Underinsured Populations in the U.S.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTap , a leading virtual healthcare provider, today announced plans to offer virtual Primary Care services across the U.S. The service is currently available in seven states and will roll out to the rest of the country over the next several weeks. HealthTap Primary Care lets members choose their doctor, see the same doctor for subsequent visits, and book appointments online. It complements the company's existing Urgent Care service, in which members can connect with a doctor in one minute or less for acute medical issues.

"Primary Care plays a fundamental role in keeping overall medical costs down and building a healthier society," said Dr. Geoffrey Rutledge, HealthTap's chief medical officer. "HealthTap now provides affordable, high-quality virtual Primary Care, which includes wellness and preventive health advice, evaluation and treatment of acute conditions, and ongoing management of chronic conditions like hypertension and diabetes. Convenient access to great Primary Care prevents medical emergencies and reduces complications from treatable diseases."

The COVID-19 pandemic drove mass consumer adoption of telemedicine in a matter of weeks, with most people getting the service from one of the major providers offered through their health insurance. Nearly all employer-provided and private insurance plans now include some telemedicine benefits. However, that leaves behind the 43.4% of U.S. adults (more than 100 million people) who have no health insurance or are inadequately insured.*

HealthTap has a network of more than 90,000 U.S.-based, board-certified doctors who go through a comprehensive credentialing process. HealthTap's proprietary patient-doctor matching technology is similar to that of ride-sharing and delivery companies, managing demand in real-time and at scale.

"We stand apart from the medical-industrial complex by going straight to consumers with a digital healthcare experience akin to the mobile apps we rely on to manage our daily lives," said Sean Mehra, chief operating officer at HealthTap. "Because we connect patients with doctors using our dynamic matching technology, it's extremely efficient and therefore low cost."

HealthTap members pay a $15 per month fee, which gives them access to virtual Primary Care doctor visits for $40 each, and virtual Urgent Care visits for $30 each. By comparison, seeing a Primary Care doctor in-person without insurance ranges from $70 to $300 depending on location and doctor.

*In the first half of 2020, 43.4% of U.S. adults were uninsured or inadequately insured, according to a report from The Commonwealth Fund.

For more information about HealthTap Primary Care and Urgent Care, visit www.healthtap.com .

About HealthTap

HealthTap brings affordable, on-demand virtual healthcare to those who need it most, from query to cure. Using proprietary technology to match patients with U.S. board-certified doctors, HealthTap delivers both Urgent Care and ongoing Primary Care in real-time and at scale. Members enjoy 24/7 access to Urgent Care doctors with wait times of one minute or less. Businesses of any size can offer virtual healthcare to workers for less than they typically spend providing coffee. HealthTap is available in all U.S. states except Alaska and has provided more than 150,000 virtual doctor visits to date. HealthTap also offers free healthcare tools to millions of members worldwide, including a searchable library of Doctor Q&A, the ability to ask anonymous health questions that are answered by real doctors, and HealthTap AI, a digital symptom checker. For more information, visit www.healthtap.com.

HealthTap Media Relations Team:

[email protected]

206.747.1885 (accepts texts)

SOURCE HealthTap