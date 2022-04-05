HealthTap Joins Buoy Health's Navigation Initiative to Match More People with the Right Health Care

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTap today announced that it has joined Buoy Health 's innovative healthcare marketplace to provide virtual primary and urgent care to Buoy's more than 2M users per month.

"We know that the most effective care is provided by primary care physicians who see their patients regularly and understand their entire lives," said Dr. Geoffrey Rutledge, HealthTap Chief Medical Officer. "This is especially true for the 80 million Americans who have chronic conditions that require medical management."

With Buoy's navigation platform, users can access free AI-driven tools and reliable information to better understand health issues they may be experiencing and, based on their self-reported symptoms, see the right care options within Buoy's healthcare marketplace. As a member of this marketplace, HealthTap will now be an available care option when relevant to a user's journey.

"Our priority as a healthcare matchmaker is to guide people to clinically relevant and timely care sources using our algorithms and medical engine." said Adrienne McFadden, Chief Medical Officer, Buoy Health. "Expanding our marketplace partners with innovative suppliers like HealthTap allows us to provide a diverse range of care options suitable for personalized care matching, while keeping usability top of mind."

HealthTap's mission is to place an affordable, quality primary care doctor at every American's fingertips. The company offers virtual primary care by board-certified physicians in every state in the U.S.

HealthTap is a nationwide virtual primary care consumer technology company, providing quality, affordable primary care equitably to all Americans, whether or not they have good insurance. HealthTap enables convenient access for its members to their own long-term primary care doctor that they choose and love to orchestrate all their ongoing health needs. For $15 per month — less than Americans' coffee or streaming bill — consumers can benefit from unlimited texting with their personal doctor, $39 video appointments, $49 for 24/7 urgent care with the first available doctor, and free doctor answers to any health question from a network of 90,000 volunteer U.S. doctors across 147 specialties. HealthTap serves tens of millions of consumers and hundreds of thousands of visits each year, averaging a 4.9 star rating for its virtual visits.

