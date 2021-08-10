HealthTap Launches Prescription Discounts to Make Primary Care More Affordable

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTap, a leading virtual healthcare provider, today announced its HealthTap Prime members now receive discounts on prescriptions written by their personal care physician on the platform. This discount offering, enabled by ScriptHero, further enhances the value of the $15 monthly subscription fee. HealthTap Prime automatically includes a member's children, gives subscribers $39 appointments, and lets them choose their own personal care doctor to maintain continuity of care over time.

"Our mission is to place an affordable, quality personal care doctor at every American's fingertips — orchestrating care for every part of their lives," said Sean Mehra, HealthTap co-founder and chief executive officer. "Primary care is widely acknowledged by medical and scientific groups to be the most effective tool for improving overall health and reducing long-term healthcare costs. HealthTap Prime is the most affordable way for Americans to access primary care with their own personal doctor with the ease and convenience of virtual care."

Prescription discounts are a key benefit, as nearly half of US residents take prescription drugs, according to the CDC. Prescription drugs in the US on average cost around 2.5 times more than those same drugs do in other Western countries, according to a new report from the nonprofit, nonpartisan research organization, RAND Corporation.

When a HealthTap Prime member needs a prescription, they simply select among several nearby pharmacies and can choose the best price, the most convenient or any other criteria. Once a member selects a pharmacy, they download a ScriptHero coupon and present it when paying for the medication. The coupon offers an average of a 74% savings on common medications.

About HealthTap

HealthTap is a virtual-first, affordable urgent- and primary-care clinic, providing top-quality physician care nationwide to Americans with or without insurance. Our proprietary, easy-to-use, and innovative apps and electronic medical record apply Silicon Valley standards to effectively engage consumers and doctors online to increase the equity, accessibility, and efficiency of ongoing medical care for consumers, providers, employers, and payers. In addition, with HealthTap, businesses can offer virtual primary care to employees for less than the cost of free coffee. HealthTap's US-based board-certified physicians are available throughout North America. For more information, visit www.healthtap.com.

