HealthTech Arkansas and Kx Advisors Partner to Provide Growth Strategy Services to the Bioar Trial Accelerator Participants

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTech Arkansas and Kx Advisors have partnered to provide support to the biotherapeutics startup companies participating in the BioAR Trial accelerator program. Kx Advisors provides advisory services to help leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical technology, digital health, and diagnostics companies fully capitalize on product opportunities, navigate the environment with greater certainty, and maximize the lifetime commercial value of their portfolios.

As part of the partnership, companies selected for the BioAR Trial cohort will participate in a virtual seminar on growth strategies presented by Kx Advisors, in addition to one-on-one follow-up sessions.

"We're very excited to bring the formidable skills and experiences of the Kx team to bear for BioAR Trial cohort companies," said Jeff Stinson, director of HealthTech Arkansas. "Personalized, high-level advisement on growth strategies is another example of how we add value to early-stage companies developing advanced biotherapeutics."

"We're thrilled to collaborate in this partnership with HealthTech Arkansas to support the advancement of innovative biotherapeutics and the hope they provide to patients, families, and their healthcare providers," said Sean Vander Linde, Partner at Kx Advisors. "Among Kx's strengths is our strategic advice supporting companies with clinical-stage assets. Partnerships such as these allow us to contribute to setting these organizations and their valuable innovations up for success."

BioAR Trial was created to help biotherapeutics companies in late pre-clinical stages of development bring groundbreaking therapies to market faster, while increasing Arkansans' access to cutting-edge clinical care and innovative medicines. This effort aligns with HealthTech Arkansas's mission to identify and bring superior healthcare technologies to Arkansas to benefit the state's providers.

"We are excited to partner with Kx Advisors, whose guidance will be invaluable to our cohort companies," said Jahan Ali, Vice President of Business Development at SymBiosis.

Applications for BioAR Trial are currently open through February 28, 2023. More information and a link to the application can be found at bioarkansas.co.

ABOUT HEALTHTECH ARKANSAS

HealthTech Arkansas helps to drive innovation for healthcare provider organizations through its accelerator programs and through internal innovation programming. Its flagship accelerator, HeartX, recruits worldwide for the most accomplished cardiovascular-focused startups in the areas of digital health, medical devices, and diagnostic platforms. Those companies accepted into the program are guaranteed at least two pilot projects or clinical trials from among the ten largest hospitals and health systems in Arkansas. More information can be found at HealthTechArkansas.com.

ABOUT KX ADVISORS

For over 40 years, Kx Advisors (operating as the healthcare consulting practice of Kaiser Associates) have provided advisory services to help leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical technology companies fully capitalize on product opportunities, navigate the environment with greater certainty, and maximize the lifetime commercial value of their portfolios. The Kx approach establishes the required fact base to vet critical decisions and brings together data from disparate sources to develop holistic strategies. With offices in Washington D.C., London, and Boston, Kx Advisors possesses the unique ability to generate global insights from physicians, thought leaders, patients, competitors, partners, regulators, suppliers, and payers. Learn more at KxAdvisors.com .

ABOUT SYMBIOSIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC

SymBiosis Capital Management, LLC is an investment firm focused on advancing biotherapeutics innovations. Led by Chidozie Ugwumba, Managing Partner, along with an experienced team of professionals, SymBiosis invests across disease area, financing stage, and geography, with a focus on programs in, or about to enter, human trials. The firm currently manages a portfolio of more than 30 investments and has significant, long-term capital commitments to fund future investments. For more information, please visit www.symbiosis.vc or follow us on LinkedIn .

