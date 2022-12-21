HealthTech Arkansas and Laina Enterprises Partner to Provide Clinical Trial Software to the BioAR Trial Accelerator Participants

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTech Arkansas and Laina Enterprises have partnered to provide support to the biotherapeutics startup companies that participate in the BioAR Trial accelerator program. Laina Enterprises offers an end-to-end solution for Clinical Research Management Systems, which will be an invaluable tool to the participating biotherapeutics companies conducting clinical trials.

Laina Enterprises

As part of the partnership, companies selected for the BioAR Trial cohort will have access to the Laina Clinical Research Management Systems for decentralized, hybrid and site-based clinical trials at no cost for their initial study.

"We're incredibly gratified to have Laina as a program partner. Gaining exclusive, free access to their incredibly robust clinical trials management platform is a benefit that can be obtained only through participation in our accelerator program," said Jeff Stinson, director of HealthTech Arkansas. "We look forward to experiencing the deep value the Laina team is prepared to deliver to the five cohort companies chosen to participate in our program each year."

"Laina's co-founders have deep roots in entrepreneurship and startups. We feel privileged to be able to give back to the startup community through the collaboration with BioAR Trial," said Bryan Silverman, Chairman and CEO at Laina Enterprises.

BioAR Trial was created to help biotherapeutics companies in late pre-clinical stages of development bring groundbreaking therapies to market faster, while increasing Arkansans' access to cutting-edge clinical care and innovative medicines. This effort aligns with HealthTech Arkansas's mission to identify and bring superior healthcare technologies to Arkansas to benefit the state's providers.

"We are excited that Laina is joining the BioAR team as we embark on this new initiative to help bring innovative therapeutics to market," said Jahan Ali, Vice President of Business Development at SymBiosis. "Laina's robust platform will enable us to streamline the clinical trial process for our cohort companies and hopefully increase their prospects."

Applications for BioAR Trial are currently open through January 15, 2023. Companies from around the world are invited to apply to participate in BioAR Trial, which will focus on deploying advanced and emerging therapeutic modalities — such as precision medicines, biologics, cell therapies, and genetic medicines — to treat serious and life-threatening diseases in oncology, immune disorders, and cardio-metabolic disease. BioAR Trial's first cohort of five companies will begin in April 2023. More information and a link to the application can be found at bioarkansas.co.

ABOUT HEALTHTECH ARKANSAS

HealthTech Arkansas helps to drive innovation for healthcare provider organizations through its accelerator programs and through internal innovation programming. Its flagship accelerator, HeartX, recruits worldwide for the most accomplished cardiovascular-focused startups in the areas of digital health, medical devices, and diagnostic platforms. Those companies accepted into the program are guaranteed at least two pilot projects or clinical trials from among the ten largest hospitals and health systems in Arkansas. More information can be found at HealthTechArkansas.com .

ABOUT LAINA ENTERPRISES

Laina Enterprises offers an end-to-end solution for Clinical Research Management Systems within Decentralized, Hybrid and Site-based studies ( www.lainaent.com ).

ABOUT SYMBIOSIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC

SymBiosis Capital Management, LLC is an investment firm focused on advancing biotherapeutics innovations. Led by Chidozie Ugwumba, Managing Partner, along with an experienced team of professionals, SymBiosis invests across disease area, financing stage, and geography, with a focus on programs in, or about to enter, human trials. The firm currently manages a portfolio of more than 30 investments and has significant, long-term capital commitments to fund future investments. For more information, please visit www.symbiosis.vc or follow us on LinkedIn.

