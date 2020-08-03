Healthtech Branding Company Ruby Consulting Group and Client Drawbridge Health Win the Coveted Red Dot Brands and Communication Design Award 2020 in the Medical Category

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruby Consulting Group and its client, Drawbridge Health, have won the coveted 2020 Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design in the medical brand category. The Red Dot Award is one of the world's largest and most prestigious design competitions which recognizes outstanding work in branding and communications.

Ruby Consulting Group is a Silicon Valley-based company specializing in brand, design and marketing for the healthtech, healthcare and life-sciences industries. The company was founded by healthtech entrepreneur and former 23andMe executive Ruby Gadelrab, who has more than two decades' experience commercializing and marketing health products.

Drawbridge Health, the developers of the OneDraw™ Blood Collection Device, partnered with Ruby Consulting Group to construct and design its brand from the ground up. The OneDraw Blood Collection Device, part of the FDA-cleared OneDraw™ A1C Test System, has reinvented the blood draw experience, making it more convenient and more comfortable. Drawbridge Health tasked Ruby Consulting Group with developing a branding strategy that would resonate with a variety of different audiences, including healthcare providers and partners, while also being approachable to patients, investors and the media.

"The brand strategy for Drawbridge Health focused on the key creative insight that each person's blood sample tells a unique story about their health. To this idea, our approach was to iconize the drop symbol, representing the elegant simplicity of the company's OneDraw solution. We then used the drop symbol as a mechanism for storytelling, explaining the patient journey from a blood sample to data to insights to personalized health intelligence," said Ruby Gadelrab, CEO and founder of Ruby Consulting Group.

"We partnered with Ruby Consulting Group because of their successful track record in commercializing healthcare and health tech products," said Greg Nagy, Chief Marketing Officer at Drawbridge Health. "Their team has a keen understanding of the unique complexities of healthcare branding, and they took the time to understand Drawbridge Health's vision to craft an elegant, compelling identity that will serve us for years to come."

"They didn't just create a brand for us," Nagy added. "They provided the foundation and the toolkit we needed to build and grow our identity and story today and into the future. "

Paul Bohanna, Ruby Consulting Group's multi-award-winning creative director, was the creative force behind the Drawbridge Health brand. Paul has worked with leading brands globally and has designed a wide range of projects and brand systems within healthtech, genetics, and the life sciences.

Katherine Griffin, VP of content for Ruby Consulting Group, developed the messaging and copy for the Drawbridge Health brand. A former journalist, she has more than a decade of experience creating compelling content for healthtech and healthcare clients.

Drawbridge Health's submission was among more than 6,900 Red Dot Award design entries from more than 50 countries. The brands and communication projects were assessed individually by an expert panel made up of 24 professionals from leading design and advertising agencies across the globe.

Visit https://www.rubyconsultinggroup.com/ to learn more about how Ruby Consulting Group is helping brands address the most complex branding challenges in today's environment.

About Ruby Consulting Group

Ruby Consulting Group (RCG) is an award-winning branding, digital, and marketing studio that collaborates with healthtech, healthcare, genetics and scientific companies seeking to commercialize their health products. The company was founded by Ruby Gadelrab, a healthcare executive with over 20 years' experience in marketing and business development at prominent companies including 23andMe, Invitae, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. RCG is known for its deep healthtech expertise and distinctive, people-centric approach to branding and marketing.

About Drawbridge Health

Founded in 2015 by GE Ventures and GE Healthcare, Drawbridge Health is a healthcare technology company focused on reinventing the blood draw experience, enabling comfortable, convenient blood sample collection anytime and anywhere. By integrating engineering, chemistries, and modular design, Drawbridge is developing a people-friendly system for collecting and stabilizing blood samples, opening new doors to enable access to important health information. For more information, please visit www.drawbridgehealth.com.

About the Red Dot Design Awards

In order to appraise the diversity in the field of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award breaks down into the three disciplines of Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. With more than 18,000 entries, the Red Dot Award is one of the world's largest design competitions. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. In the 1990s, Red Dot CEO Professor Dr. Peter Zec developed the name and brand of the award. Ever since, the sought-after distinction "Red Dot" has been the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. The award winners are presented in the yearbooks, museums and online. More information is available at www.red-dot.de .

