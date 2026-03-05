HealthTech Bridge Launches to Accelerate Clinical Validation and U.S. Market Readiness for International HealthTech Innovators

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HTA and Venture Atlas Labs announced a new commercial and clinical acceleration program that connects international health technology companies with leading U.S. clinical partners, evidence-generation opportunities, and strategic market entry pathways. Applications for its inaugural Rural Health Program will open soon.

HealthTech Bridge combines clinical engagement with practical commercialization guidance to help emerging healthtech companies successfully navigate the complex U.S. healthcare landscape. Unlike traditional accelerators, HealthTech Bridge is built specifically for the needs of international scaleups, offering structured clinical validation opportunities, including pilot studies and real-world clinical evaluations with provider partners, alongside commercialization strategy, reimbursement planning, investor readiness, and go-to-market support.

"For international healthtech companies, entering the U.S. market isn't just about scaling what already works. It requires rethinking commercialization from the ground up. The U.S. healthcare system is complex, opaque, and often unforgiving to business models designed elsewhere," said Elizabeth Jennings, Managing Partner of Venture Atlas Labs. "Through HealthTech Bridge, we're helping founders pressure-test their strategy in real time, so they can enter the market with confidence and clarity."

"Clinical evidence is a linchpin for success in healthcare innovation," said Jeff Stinson, Director of HTA. "HealthTech Bridge is designed to help international founders not just understand the U.S. market, but generate the clinical proof and provider partnerships that accelerate adoption, reimbursement, and investor confidence."

HealthTech Bridge builds on HTA's nearly decade-long track record of facilitating real-world clinical partnerships and research collaborations. HTA's accelerator ecosystem, including its flagship HeartX program, has historically guaranteed clinical pilots and studies for participants by working directly with hospitals and health systems that choose and sponsor cohort companies.

The first cohort launching through HealthTech Bridge — the Rural Health Program — will soon begin accepting applications. This program will connect innovations that focus on improving cardiometabolic health with rural healthcare providers, community partners, and clinicians working to close gaps in access, outcomes, and care delivery for underserved populations. Rural communities face particularly stubborn challenges, including workforce shortages, infrastructure limitations, and limited access to care.

The Rural Health Program aims to facilitate clinical evaluations and pilot implementations in rural settings, enabling companies to generate evidence in environments where healthtech solutions can make a measurable difference. Participating organizations will gain early access to real-world data and feedback that can inform product development, deployment strategies, and future commercial relationships.

HealthTech Bridge is tailored for startups and scaleups that have demonstrated traction outside the United States but need support with the clinical, regulatory, and commercial complexities of the U.S. healthcare market. The program offers a structured international-focused curriculum, mentorship from proven health care leaders, facilitated clinical studies with U.S. provider organizations, and introductions to investors. Learn more at healthtechbridge.com.

ABOUT HTA

HTA helps drive innovation for healthcare provider organizations through its accelerator programs and internal innovation initiatives. Its flagship accelerator, HeartX, recruits from around the world to support the most accomplished cardiovascular-focused startups in digital health, medical devices, and diagnostic platforms. Companies accepted into the program are guaranteed at least one pilot project or clinical trial with one of the ten largest hospitals and health systems in Arkansas. More information is available at HTA.health.

ABOUT VENTURE ATLAS LABS

Venture Atlas Labs helps international healthcare innovators scale into the U.S. and throughout Europe. By partnering with innovation hubs and investors around the world, Venture Atlas Labs guides commercialization via health economics in 28 countries, regulatory and quality risk structuring, and strategic advice. Their healthcare commercialization workshops are incorporated into clusters, accelerators, and conference programming throughout Europe. Learn more at ventureatlaslabs.com.

For more information, contact:

Jeff Stinson

+1.501.766.0633

[email protected]

Elizabeth Jennings

[email protected]

SOURCE HealthTech Bridge