Healthtech company, HealthXL, expands operations with new investment and brings in two new Board members

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dublin based HealthXL today announced the completion of an investment round of 2M euros. The announcement was made at their event, the HealthXL Global Gathering at Novartis. The funding comes on the back of rapid global expansion of its market intelligence platform and community and was provided by The 2018 Davy EIIS Fund, which is managed jointly by Davy and BDO.

HealthXL operates globally with a list of clientele that includes Novartis, Roche, Pfizer, Merck, Philips, Partners Healthcare, Bupa, Guidewell, Health Catalyst, among others. The investment will be used to continue to grow the teams in Ireland, Portugal and USA.

Sinead Heaney, Partner, BDO commented, "The team at HealthXL have achieved significant success to date demonstrated by the calibre of their clients. This is an impressive company in an exciting space with with highly experienced team. We are delighted to be on board to assist HealthXL achieve its ambitious growth plans in the coming years."

The funding announcement coincides with the expansion of HealthXLs Advisory Board to include Robert Garber, Partner at 7Wire Ventures, and Francesca Wuttke, Chief Digital Officer of Almirall Pharmaceuticals

Francesca Wuttke said, ''HealthXL has extensive background in health technology working with industry experts and all the top guns in the digital health space, but also still has the energy and enthusiasm of a start-up. My experience as a champion for digital in pharma, and health tech investments I have made for pharma has taught me to take notice when one group has the breadth and depth to make this big an impact in digital health."

"I have worked with the HealthXL team for a few years and have been impressed by their level of insight, depth of research and the quality of their network," says Robert. ''They are well positioned to influence the direction and success of digital health on a global scale. As a venture investor who invests solely in these technologies, I look forward to adding my unique perspective and experience to help further the mission of HealthXL," said Robert Garber.

"We are excited to bring these global leaders to Dublin and to have the resources and experience to take our platform and community to the next level," added Martin Kelly (CEO and co-founder).

About HealthXL

Launched in 2014 in Dublin, HealthXL has grown to become the leading market intelligence platform and community for health technology and digital health globally.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Maeve Lyons

+353 83 445 9531

maeve@healthxl.org

SOURCE HealthXL