HealthTech Connex Awarded $1 Million from The Government of Canada to Revolutionize Concussion Detection and Recovery

The NeuroCatch Platform, a subsidiary of HealthTech Connex, offers an objective evaluation of cognitive function, delivered in minutes at the point of care

BOSTON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTech Connex, a leading organization that connects science, research and development to product breakthroughs utilizing state-of-the-art brain health technology, has been named the winner of a $1 million award from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) to revolutionize concussion detection and recovery. A rigorous competition, PHAC's Detecting Concussions Using Objective Indicators Challenge awarded HealthTech Connex with the grand prize, whose FDA-registered NeuroCatch Platform provides clinician's with an objective cognitive assessment tool using neurophysiological indicators. The nation-wide challenge focused on concussions as they are a serious public health concern, impacting millions each year, but current methods for diagnosis and recovery often lack objectivity, leading to potential misdiagnosis and delayed treatment.

"We are truly honored to be recognized as the winner of this prestigious $1 million challenge," said Dr. Ryan D'Arcy, President and Chief Scientific Officer of HealthTech Connex. "This achievement underscores our commitment to innovation and our dedication to addressing the critical issues of concussion and brain injury. With the Government of Canada's support, we are making great strides toward a healthier future through our mission of positively impacting a billion brains."

Over the next two years, the $1 million grant will support further optimization of the NeuroCatch Platform's Index of Concussion Exposure (ICE) tool, which leverages a multidimensional data model and the power of artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) to deliver real-time evaluation of concussion severity. This translates into several potential benefits for patients and healthcare providers:

Objective Diagnosis and Prognosis: The ICE tool will support both diagnosing a concussion and outlining a personalized recovery plan, all based on the initial evaluation.

The ICE tool will support both diagnosing a concussion and outlining a personalized recovery plan, all based on the initial evaluation. Faster Results: Unlike traditional methods, the ICE tool will deliver results within minutes during a patient's first visit, eliminating the need for lengthy follow-up appointments.

Unlike traditional methods, the ICE tool will deliver results within minutes during a patient's first visit, eliminating the need for lengthy follow-up appointments. Ease of Use: Designed for user-friendliness, the ICE tool is accessible to healthcare professionals with minimal specialized training.

Designed for user-friendliness, the ICE tool is accessible to healthcare professionals with minimal specialized training. Quantifiable Data for Personalized Care: The ICE tool provides objective data to guide concussion treatment plans tailored to each patient's needs and monitor their progress effectively.

"Concussions are a widely recognized public health issue that can have debilitating short-term and long-term effects on brain health," said Mark Holland from the Public Health Agency of Canada. "Using innovative solutions, like those developed by HealthTech Connex, we can create a more consistent approach to concussion management."

NeuroCatch has a well-defined timeline for bringing the ICE tool to market. Year one will focus on data collection via clinical studies and algorithm development, aiming to achieve diagnostic and prognostic accuracy exceeding 90%. Year two will involve verifying the algorithms, building user-friendly software, and crafting a graphical interface to clearly present results. Throughout this process, NeuroCatch will leverage its established commercialization strategies to ensure the ICE tool reaches healthcare professionals and improves concussion management for patients.

About NeuroCatch

NeuroCatch is medical device company focused on improving brain health. Based on science and research, the company is focused on translating neuroscience research innovations into real-world medical devices. The flagship product, the NeuroCatch® Platform, is an industry-leading medical device that offers an objective evaluation of cognitive function, which is delivered in minutes at the point of care. The NeuroCatch Platform can provide value at any time in the care continuum, from initial evaluation or post-injury through ongoing treatment, with immediate results to help guide clinical decisions and evaluate effectiveness of interventions.

About HealthTech Connex

HealthTech Connex connects science and R&D to product breakthroughs utilizing state-of-the-art brain health technology. The team comprises recognized health, science, and business leaders with extensive experience in leveraging healthcare advances fueled by agile partnerships through its headquarters in Surrey, British Columbia. Based on the business model MEASURE, TEST, and TREAT, the company strives to optimize brain health through its three divisions: NeuroCatch Inc., Centre for Neurology Studies, and Surrey Neuroplasticity Clinic. HealthTech Connex is dedicated to deliver translational neuroscience innovations to care sectors and communities worldwide. More information: healthtechconnex.com.

