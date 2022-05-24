Healthtech Leader Eon Announces New Board of Director Members

Kevin Hutchinson and Dan Rieber named among newest members

DENVER, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver-based healthtech leader Eon announced today the appointment of Kevin Hutchinson and Dan Rieber to the Eon Board of Directors. Mr. Hutchinson and Mr. Rieber join current board members founder and co-CEO, Dr. Aki Alzubaidi, co-CEO Christine Spraker, and investment growth partner Ryan Anderson.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin and Dan to Eon's Board of Directors," said Dr. Alzubaidi. "The depth of knowledge and experience that both bring to Eon will be invaluable as we work to make patients healthier and healthcare affordable. We are fortunate to add such high caliber industry leaders to help us achieve our goals."

Eon, founded in 2015, uses symbolic artificial intelligence to change the outcome for patients with findings that could potentially be catastrophic.

"Eon is causing a fundamental shift in the way hospitals and care teams track patients with incidental findings that usually go unfollowed," commented Mr. Hutchinson. "By combining computational linguistics with machine learning, Eon extracts highly pertinent clinical findings from unstructured text in radiology reports with extreme accuracy. I'm excited to join Eon at a time when they have demonstrated exponential customer and financial growth. With recent new funding, Eon can support and expand on that growth significantly."

Mr. Rieber further commented, "Eon is a chosen vendor of UCHealth and we invested in Eon because we are excited about the possibility of what Eon's innovative technology may provide for our patients." And regarding the new board appointment, Mr. Rieber stated, "I look forward to working with the board to strengthen Eon's position and to bring my experience and expertise as the CFO of a large health system to the Eon team."

Best known as the Founding CEO of Surescripts, Kevin built and grew one of the nation's most trusted health intelligence sharing networks, which is now the backbone for the nation's ability to electronically prescribe medications. Kevin has served as the COO of MedicaLogic/Medscape (now Centricity), one of the first electronic medical record solutions; the CEO of Prematics, an early mobile app for providers to close gaps in care; and most recently, as the restructuring CEO of Apervita. Kevin has served on several software technology boards and held either strategic or leadership roles in seven acquisitions and four company sales transactions. Kevin was appointed by two US Presidential administrations to advise on national health IT strategies, as well as a member of the inaugural Health Information Technologies Standards federal advisory committee. Kevin holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Oklahoma and is currently an Executive in Residence with Abundant Venture Partners based in Chicago, IL. There, he is working with a team of industry experts to incubate a new technology company focused on reducing the nation's health inequities and improving health outcomes for patients across the U.S.

Dan Rieber serves as Chief Financial Officer of UCHealth, a nationally recognized, nonprofit health care system with operating revenue of $6 billion and a workforce of more than 28,000 people. Mr. Rieber was appointed Chief Financial Officer in 2018. Mr. Rieber joined UCHealth in 2007 as Director of Finance and Controller at University of Colorado Hospital. He took on the role of UCHealth Memorial CFO in 2014, overseeing finances for Memorial Hospital Central, Memorial Hospital North and outpatient clinic locations in Colorado Springs. Rieber also managed the finances for several of UCHealth's community hospitals and expansion projects. UCHealth includes 12 Colorado hospitals with over 2,000 inpatient beds and more than 150 clinic locations in Colorado, southern Wyoming and western Nebraska. UCHealth is one of the nation's strongest and most financially efficient health care systems with a consistent record of bond rating improvements. Mr. Rieber has focused on health care finance for almost two decades, and his career includes tenures at both Centura Health and University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He earned a Masters of Business Administration from Regis University, a Bachelors of Business Administration from Iowa State University, and is a certified public accountant.

Eon is a data science company that reduces variation in care and ensures adherence through patient capture, engagement, management, and tracking. We are on a mission to ensure the right data reaches the right people at the right time to make patients healthier and healthcare affordable. We believe together we can defy disease.

