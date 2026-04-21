HealthTech Partners Global Establishes U.S. Headquarters in Charlotte, NC; Announces Exclusive Strategic Partnership With Fourier Rehab and Appointment of Matt Laporte as U.S. Vice President of Sales

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTech Partners Global (HTPG), a rapidly scaling leader in rehabilitation technology commercialization and clinical integration, today announced three major milestones: the establishment of its U.S. headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina; an exclusive strategic partnership with Fourier Rehab; and the appointment of Matt Laporte as U.S. Vice President of Sales.

The Pearl officially opened its door in June 2025, marking a transformative milestone in health care innovation. Developed through a visionary public-private partnership led by Advocate Health and Wexford Science & Technology, The Pearl unites cutting-edge medical education, research and technology to drive collaboration and economic growth. Anchored by the Charlotte campus of Wake Forest University School of Medicine and IRCAD North America, a global leader in surgical training, The Pearl is positioned as a global destination for medical advancement.

HTPG has officially secured its U.S. headquarters at Connect Labs by Wexford in The Pearl, Charlotte's innovation district, a partnership between Advocate Health and Wexford Science & Technology, LLC. The destination venue, opening June 1, will serve as the company's central hub for clinical education and hands-on training, technology demonstrations and evaluation, collaboration with health systems and researchers, and U.S. commercialization, service, and support operations.

HTPG also announced an exclusive U.S. distribution partnership with Fourier Rehab, a global leader in rehabilitation robotics and intelligent movement technology. Through this partnership, HTPG will bring Fourier Rehab's advanced solutions—including the RehabHub Robotics Suite and Galileo Systems—to rehabilitation providers nationwide. These technologies will be available for live demonstration and clinician training at the Charlotte headquarters.

Founded in December 2025, HealthTech Partners Global has scaled rapidly in under five months, building a global team of commercial consultants, clinical integration specialists, robotic biomechanical experts, and field service engineers. The company now operates across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, supporting the adoption of next-generation rehabilitation technologies and improved patient outcomes worldwide.

HealthTech Partners Global is led by Allison Krumpe, Chief Executive Officer, and Rusty Page, Chief Operating Officer, who bring decades of combined experience in global commercialization, clinical operations, and rehabilitation technology strategy.

"Our industry depends on trust, reliability, and accountability—and those values guide every decision we make," said Krumpe. "Establishing our headquarters at The Pearl and partnering with Fourier Rehab strengthens our commitment to delivering innovative technologies clinicians can depend on and patients can trust."

In support of its expanding U.S. footprint, HTPG has appointed Matt Laporte, DPT as U.S. Vice President of Sales. Laporte brings extensive leadership experience from DIH, Ekso Bionics, and Penumbra, where he scaled national sales partnerships and worked closely with health systems to introduce advanced neurorehabilitation technologies.

SOURCE HealthTech Partners Global LLC