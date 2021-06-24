Healthtech startup bttn. raises $1.5M to automate the future of medical supply

SEATTLE, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthtech startup bttn. announced it closed a $1.5M seed round from a group of technology and supply chain leaders. The Seattle based startup is aimed at being the future of medical supply, by bringing technology, web based application ordering and big data insights to the archaic order processes that healthcare providers are forced to use by legacy GPO's and Medical Distribution incumbents. In addition, bttn.'s model eliminates the need for exclusive and restrictive contracts, in order to truly democratize access to these critical products for essential service providers. bttn. can save healthcare providers 20-40% on their medical supply bills, and dramatically improves shipping and delivery speeds.

"The pandemic showed us that the medical supply chain was incredibly fragile. We have turned 1000's of customer and vendor feedback discussions into a purpose-built company that is on a mission to reduce healthcare costs for all and disrupt the traditional medical distributors. Customers are asking for price transparency and technology enabled solutions in all areas of healthcare, especially in procurement. We see bttn. as the e-commerce enabled medical supply procurement solution for the future." Says JT Garwood , CEO & Co-founder of bttn.

Amol Deshpande, CEO & Co-Founder of Farmers Business Network (FBN), anchored the seed round for bttn."bttn. is bringing much needed transparency to the healthcare industry, and through their innovations, increasing competition and reducing costs for SMB healthcare organizations. I am proud to support JT and Jack in such an important mission as an investor and advisor." The investment was also supported by ex-Google and Verizon executives who are still actively advising the company.

In its first 90 days of operation, the startup has secured more than 300 customers nationwide with over half a million dollars in sales. Based on it's strong value proposition and technology, bttn. was recently awarded a multi-million dollar annual contract with a major city in the state of Washington. In addition, bttn. has announced strategic partnerships with 11 major healthcare associations, including hospitals, dentists, physicians, and veterinarian groups with 20 more in the pipeline. This gives the startup access to thousands of new customers. bttn. will use the funds to expand their technical, sales and operations teams.

