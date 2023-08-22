HealthTrackRx Expands National Footprint with Los Angeles Area PCR Laboratory

News provided by

HealthTrackRx

22 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

The addition of the Los Angeles lab expands infection detection capabilities and improves patient outcomes coast-to-coast.

DENTON, Texas, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTrackRx, the nation's premier molecular diagnostic testing laboratory, today announced the opening of its latest high-throughput lab in Los Angeles, CA. The state-of-the-art facility will help healthcare providers treat patients faster with lab results by the next morning.

"Our rapidly growing network of customers on the west coast compelled this exciting move into California," said Martin Price, Executive Chairman and CEO of HealthTrackRx. "Being closer to customers significantly reduces the time it takes to get providers and patients the critical answers they need to treat infections."

The Company's newest facility will complement its existing operational hubs in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Atlanta, and greater Louisville. HealthTrackRx understands the urgency of accurately identifying patient infections and antibiotic resistance so providers may treat them quickly and appropriately. With tech-enabled healthcare logistics, world-class scientists, and guidance from many of the country's leading infectious disease experts, HealthTrackRx is committed to expanding access to cost-efficient RT-PCR diagnostic results.

"We are changing health care by allowing providers to collect a patient sample today and get actionable RT-PCR results the next morning. Traditionally, providers were stuck between costly send-out results measured in days or weeks and unreliable in-office options," said Price. "Speed and accuracy matter. We see this daily across dozens of common infections that can have serious consequences if misdiagnosed, wrongly prescribed, or untreated."

HealthTrackRx physician-developed syndromic testing menus link patient presentation to testing panels that target the most relevant infection-causing pathogens, including respiratory, urinary, genitourinary, gastrointestinal, and wound infections. The speed and accuracy of HealthTrackRx testing helps providers prescribe the right treatment the first time, eliminating the ordering of unnecessary tests, misdiagnosis, and ineffective antibiotic treatment.

About HealthTrackRx
Headquartered in Denton, TX, and with facilities coast-to-coast, HealthTrackRx is the premier PCR-based infectious disease laboratory, delivering industry-leading, next-morning testing results to healthcare providers nationwide. For more than 20 years, the company has enabled accurate clinical decisions through its molecular testing platform, advanced pathogen detection and identification, and leadership in antimicrobial stewardship. For more information, please visit https://www.healthtrackrx.com/.

SOURCE HealthTrackRx

Also from this source

HealthTrackRx Awarded One Southern Indiana Economic Development Impact Project of the Year Award

Josh M. Berlin, JD Joins HealthTrackRx Strategic Advisory Board

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.