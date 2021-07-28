HealthTrio Portals Integrate Vital Data Technology's Real-Time Data to Help Close Gaps in Care

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Data Technology, a data science-driven healthcare solutions leader, announced today their partnership with HealthTrio, an innovative Software-as-a-Service provider for the healthcare market. With this collaboration, HeathTrio's industry-leading digital engagement solutions will now integrate Vital Data Technology's real-time, dynamic data feeds into their advanced healthcare platforms to ensure all stakeholders get the most up-to-date information to drive improvements in care quality, cost, and value-based payment transformation.

HealthTrio Logo

"Together, we're changing the way health plans and providers work together to identify and close gaps in care, increase documentation of chronic conditions, and improve utilization. Through our interactive dashboard, providers can view performance across the areas of quality, utilization, and risk adjustment while managing HEDIS and other standard measures, including custom metrics," said Dominic Wallen, CEO of HealthTrio. "At HealthTrio, our goal is to consistently innovate and improve the healthcare landscape by providing the best digital engagement tools on market. This partnership is another way we're able to deliver on that promise."

HealthTrio will be incorporating Vital Data Technology's data feeds into their member, provider, and employer portals to help breakdown silos and make it easier for payers to share information with both members and providers. With this enhancement, HealthTrio users will have more opportunities to close gaps in care, increase quality scores, and ultimately improve member care.

"The challenge that we're trying to solve is getting all of that data into the right hands at the exact right time," commented Matt D'Ambrosia, President and CEO of Vital Data Technology. "This integration is perfectly in line with Vital Data Technology's vision of bringing all data and stakeholders together to improve member care, so we're excited to partner with HealthTrio, a longstanding industry leader, and enrich the data available to their customers."

Through this partnership with Vital Data Technology, HealthTrio's robust suite of solutions provides a deeper level of insights on overall performance, detailed measures, historical trends, peer benchmarking, and more, allowing stakeholders across the care continuum to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and better the healthcare experience.

To schedule a personalized demonstration of this powerful and comprehensive joint solution from Vital Data Technology and HealthTrio, contact [email protected].

About Vital Data Technology

Vital Data Technology is transforming the healthcare ecosystem by empowering healthcare stakeholders with prescriptive insights to improve member health and lower costs. Vital Data Technology leverages embedded, real-time data science, Ai, and analytics together to drive intelligent automation through their cloud-based Affinitē platform. Affinitē connects all data sources to align quality, risk, utilization management, and care management solutions and acts as a single source of truth for all healthcare information. With Affinitē as a single source of truth, all healthcare parties can coordinate more efficient care interventions with a true 360-degree view of the member. For more information, go to www.vitaldatatech.com, contact them via email, or follow them on LinkedIn.

About HealthTrio

HealthTrio, a leading Software-as-a-Service provider for the healthcare market, is dedicated to web-based solutions that improve experiences in value-based care, data integration, care coordination, and member and provider engagement. As the first to market a portal solution nearly twenty years ago, HealthTrio has been a longstanding leader in building elegant, advanced solutions, all purposefully designed to help simplify the intricate healthcare landscape. Drawing together systems and stakeholders across the care continuum, HealthTrio partners with Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial and provider-sponsored customers to deliver robust, modular solutions that increase transparency, communication and collaboration. HealthTrio's innovative technology solutions decrease costs while increasing access, supporting care and improving outcomes.

