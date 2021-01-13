HealthTronics Names Bill Linder New Chief Executive Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTronics, an Austin-based provider of integrated, mobilized medical technologies and services, has named Bill Linder its new Chief Executive Officer.

Linder was formerly President of Development for Surgical Care Affiliates (SCA), a leader in outpatient surgical care with more than 230 ambulatory surgery centers across the U.S. At SCA, he held several senior operational and business development roles within executive leadership. In 2017 and 2016, he was named a Rising Star in Healthcare by Becker's Hospital Review and Becker's ASC Review. Prior to joining SCA, Linder held sales leadership roles with Harden Healthcare and Apria Healthcare.

"HealthTronics has established itself as a top provider of specialized mobile medical therapies and highly trained personnel to physicians and healthcare systems who utilize these solutions throughout the U.S.," Linder said. "I look forward to working with my teammates to make HealthTronics a premier partner for the mobile medical therapies we provide and an employment destination for top talent."

Linder said his focus going forward includes strengthening HealthTronics' partnerships with independent medical groups and healthcare systems, enhancing the patient experience through superior clinical quality, and expanding into new markets.

"In this time of COVID-19, it is particularly important that our mobile solutions are helping healthcare systems and physicians deliver specialized care in optimized settings in a cost effective manner," said Linder.

HealthTronics' customers include healthcare systems, surgery centers and other medical groups looking for efficient ways to add sophisticated medical equipment while lowering their capital expenditures. HealthTronics mobile medical technology offering includes lithotripsy, lasers, ultrasound, and cryoablation systems which are maintained and managed by HealthTronics, allowing physicians and other medical providers to focus on what they do best.

About HealthTronics:

HealthTronics, Inc., established in 1989 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, provides integrated, mobilized medical technologies and services, as well as physician partnership opportunities. The company brings its advanced technology and support systems to health care providers throughout the United States. For more information visit HealthTronics.com

