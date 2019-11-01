HealthTrust Awards Ultrasound Gel Contract to HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTrust has awarded a 36-month group purchasing agreement effective November 1, 2019 for EcoVue ultrasound gel to York, Pennsylvania based HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The new agreement allows HealthTrust members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by HealthTrust for ultrasound gel.

EcoVue® was developed as an innovative ultrasound gel that aligns with your sustainable business initiatives. It was designed with not only the patient and physician in mind, but the environment and the role it plays in reducing a carbon footprint. EcoVue's formula and packaging defines the future market and will change the industry's view of ultrasound gel. "With our revolutionary packaging and formula, our non-refillable multi-use and single use products will forever change your VUE of ultrasound gel," states Jim Pilsner, HR Pharmaceuticals Director of Marketing. Converting to EcoVue® helps save the environment, reduces gel waste, and increases your bottom line.

HealthTrust is a group purchasing organization (GPO) and healthcare performance improvement company that offers immediate and sustainable supply cost advantages.

