HealthVerity and Throtle Announce Collaboration with Deerfield Group to Enhance HCP and Patient Targeting and Activation

PHILADELPHIA and RED BANK, N.J., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthVerity, the leader in synchronizing transformational technologies and real-world data (RWD) to advance the science, and Throtle, the premier provider of identity resolution services in healthcare, announce their latest collaboration with Deerfield Group, one of the fastest-growing independent marketing and communications partners for healthcare and life science brands and companies.

HealthVerity and Throtle have collaborated to provide Deerfield early access to the next generation of Audience Manager , a state-of-the-art analytics tool powered by HealthVerity's extensive healthcare data ecosystem and Throtle's privacy-safe healthcare provider and consumer graphs . The enhanced Audience Manager is designed to drive seamless and compliant targeting and engagement with healthcare providers and patients across various digital marketing touchpoints.

"We are excited to collaborate with Throtle on the next generation of HealthVerity Audience Manager," said Andrew Kress, CEO of HealthVerity. "We are confident our analytics offering will empower Deerfield with deeper understanding of HCP and patient behavior to drive more personalized healthcare experiences, and ultimately, better outcomes."

Throtle's robust identity resolution provides a comprehensive view of target audiences to guide segmentation connections with healthcare providers and patients.

"Collaborating with HealthVerity and Deerfield is a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionize healthcare digital advertising and omnichannel marketing," said Chris Neuner, President of Throtle. "Together, we will provide Deerfield with the next generation of tools to reach the right individuals with the right messages at the right time."

"Effective omnichannel marketing transcends mere multi-channel presence; it is a strategic symphony that harmonizes personalization, precision insights, and tailored content to forge impactful connections with our target audiences and inspire meaningful actions," said Bill Veltre, Executive Vice President and Head of Media at Deerfield Group. "We are thrilled to integrate the new Audience Manager into our data toolbox. The innovative collaboration between HealthVerity and Throtle has produced a cutting-edge solution that delivers robust insights and comprehensive audience-centric analysis. This tool holds the potential to significantly elevate our real-time optimization capabilities, enabling us to refine and amplify our media strategies with unparalleled accuracy and impact."

This collaboration between HealthVerity, Throtle, and Deerfield represents a powerful convergence of industry-leading technologies, poised to set new standards in HCP and patient targeting, activation, and measurement.

Click here to learn how you can gain early access to the next generation of HealthVerity Audience Manager.

About HealthVerity

HealthVerity synchronizes transformational technologies with the nation's largest healthcare and consumer data ecosystem to power previously unattainable outcomes and fundamentally advance the science. We offer a comprehensive, yet flexible approach, based on the foundational elements of Identity, Privacy, Governance and Exchange (IPGE), that synchronizes unparalleled Identity management with built-in Privacy compliance and Governance, providing the ability to discover and Exchange a near limitless combination of data at a record pace. Together with our partners in life sciences, government and insurance, we are Synchronizing the Science. To learn more about HealthVerity, visit healthverity.com .

About Throtle

Throtle is a healthcare identity resolution company trusted by leading healthcare companies, brands, and agencies. Throtle helps clients identify, activate, and measure their customer and prospect campaigns, as well as accurately discover which channels and devices they can be reached. Throtle's identity solutions are the core to successful healthcare marketing initiatives, identifying the largest, most impactful audiences to drive better outcomes faster. We understand the delicate balance of data-driven marketing within the healthcare sector, which is why our powerful identity solutions combine innovation with industry compliance to empower your organization to validate patients and HCPs securely. Partner with Throtle to turn data into actionable audiences with identity-driven solutions and supercharge your marketing initiatives. Learn more at throtle.io

About Deerfield Group

Deerfield Group is a full-service, integrated marketing, advertising, and communications agency focused on crafting stories that matter and bridging meaningful connections to improve human health. With services spanning omnichannel marketing, insights, creative, digital, media, print, public relations, and analytics, Deerfield is purpose-built to scale with healthcare companies and brands, whether providing expert consultation, strategic execution, or serving as agency of record. Deerfield services are rooted in the science of storytelling and powered by technology to ensure a focused strategy, optimized execution, and tangible outcomes. The company's team of industry leaders and specialists have deep experience working at every stage of a brand's life cycle to partner with executives and marketers to effectively market and deliver products to the patients who need them. Deerfield Group is built to serve and designed to deliver. Learn more at DeerfieldAgency.com .

For more information, contact:

Colleen Stoker

HealthVerity

[email protected]

Maggie Jordan

Throtle

[email protected]

Amanda Sellers

Deerfield Group

[email protected]

SOURCE HealthVerity