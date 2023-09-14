HealthVerity appoints John Eckhart as Chief Technology Officer

Award-winning SaaS product developer to lead HealthVerity in continuing to move the healthcare market forward

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthVerity, the leader in synchronizing transformational technologies and real-world data (RWD) to advance the science, announced that John Eckhart has been appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With over 15 years of experience working with startup and growth-stage technology companies to innovate and develop leading SaaS products, Eckhart joins the HealthVerity leadership team with a focus on delivering compelling solutions that fully manage identity, privacy and compliance for customers.

Prior to joining HealthVerity, John worked at 15Five, a human resources technology company recognized for their technology products that help companies deliver on HR business outcomes. Eckhart has developed award-winning products at renowned companies, such as Yodle and Nearpod, that innovated and shaped their respective industries. Prior to that, he led efforts building massive trading and market data systems for JP Morgan. He has built data-intensive SaaS applications that catalyzed double and triple-digit customer growth in organizations spanning healthcare, financial and education sectors.

"I'm very pleased to welcome John Eckhart to HealthVerity as our new CTO," said Andrew Kress, HealthVerity CEO. "We're excited to have him join us at a pivotal time as we continue to develop innovative tools, software, and methods to make healthcare data available and usable for research and analytics. The future is going to be about seamlessly synchronizing the right patient-centric data to the right analytic in a highly efficient manner to answer key commercial and evidence questions. The HealthVerity team is looking forward to having John as a copilot as we roll out new tools and data over the next year."

Eckhart looks forward to combining his expertise in quickly developing products with the dedicated HealthVerity team of data experts to bring increased innovation. "The healthcare data exchange model that HealthVerity pioneered is already moving the market forward," Eckhart said. "I see great opportunity for us to continue this market progression. Our customers are doing groundbreaking work, developing new drugs, conducting clinical trials and tracking progression of infectious diseases. By equipping them with the right technology and tools, such as HealthVerity FLOW, our clients can have even more impact on people's lives."

About HealthVerity
HealthVerity synchronizes transformational technologies with the nation's largest healthcare and consumer data ecosystem to power previously unattainable outcomes and fundamentally advance the science. We offer a comprehensive, yet flexible approach, based on the foundational elements of Identity, Privacy, Governance and Exchange (IPGE), that synchronizes unparalleled Identity management with built-in Privacy compliance and Governance, providing the ability to discover and Exchange a near limitless combination of data at a record pace. Together with our partners in life sciences, government and insurance, we are Synchronizing the Science. To learn more about HealthVerity, visit healthverity.com.

