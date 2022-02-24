HealthVerity appoints Michael J. Cavanagh and Dr. Raquel Bono to its Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthVerity, the leader in Identity, Privacy, Governance and Exchange (IPGE) for real-world data, today announced that Michael J. Cavanagh, Chief Financial Officer of Comcast Corporation, and Dr. Raquel Bono, Chief Health Officer of Viking, have been appointed to its board of directors.

Cavanagh brings decades of exceptional expertise in guiding high growth businesses to the HealthVerity board. In his role at Comcast Corporation, he has a broad range of responsibilities, including overseeing all financial functions, corporate development, strategic planning, and corporate administration. Cavanagh joined Comcast in 2015 after spending more than 20 years in the financial services industry at companies like JPMorgan Chase and The Carlyle Group.

A board-certified trauma surgeon and retired Vice Admiral of the United States Navy Medical Corps, Dr. Bono most recently led Washington State's medical and healthcare systems response to the COVID-19 pandemic. She saw duty in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm and is the first female Navy medical officer to have achieved three-star rank. As CEO and Director for the Defense Health Agency (DHA), Dr. Bono led a joint, integrated combat support agency that enables all branches of the U.S. military medical services to provide health care services to combatant commands in times of both peace and war. Dr. Bono integrated an unprecedented $50 billion worldwide health care enterprise for the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps, composed of 50 hospitals and 300 clinics that provide care to 9.5 million military personnel.

"Mike Cavanagh is one of the most accomplished strategic financial leaders in corporate America and will bring strong capital markets and corporate governance expertise to the company," said Andrew Kress, CEO of HealthVerity. "His participation on the Board will significantly enhance the value that we offer to our Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, Insurance and Government clients. "

"Dr. Bono's decorated military service, broad organizational leadership and unique healthcare insights will be a tremendous asset to the company and we are honored to welcome her to the Board," said Kress. "Her experience and counsel will be critical as we enter the next phase of our journey to bring critical infrastructure to the healthcare insights economy."

Cavanagh earned a B.A. from Yale University and a J.D. from the University of Chicago. He serves on the Board of Trustees of Yale and is Chairman of its Investment Committee. Cavanagh is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Dr. Bono earned a B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin and M.D. from the School of Medicine at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. She also holds an MBA from the Carson College of Business at Washington State University, is a Diplomate of the American Board of Surgery, a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a Senior Fellow with the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. Her personal decorations include a Defense Distinguished Service Medal, three Defense Superior Service Medals, three Legion of Merit Medals, two Meritorious Service Medals, and two Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals.

"I am excited to be joining the HealthVerity Board at such an important moment in the company's growth and believe that the organization is well positioned to continue to help its clients recognize the best return on investment in their data strategies," said Cavanagh.

"I am delighted to join the HealthVerity team and look forward to contributing to the company's technological approach to solving some of the most difficult challenges in healthcare," said Dr. Bono.

With these appointments, Cavanagh and Bono will complement HealthVerity's seasoned management team, an experienced board of directors and accomplished founders with extensive experience across healthcare and technology.

