HealthVerity FLOW launched to synchronize the pharmaceutical product lifecycle

PHILADELPHIA, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthVerity, the leader in synchronizing transformational technologies and real-world data (RWD) to advance the science, today announced the launch of HealthVerity FLOW, a pharma-class Software-as-a-Service solution that enables pharmaceutical manufacturers to integrate extensive RWD capabilities with patient-centric compliance across the full spectrum of registries, clinical trials and commercial activities. HealthVerity FLOW is the ideal choice for data-driven companies seeking to unify and accelerate the process for building more comprehensive patient journeys in a highly accurate, privacy protecting manner while also ensuring that data rights and data management are governed uniformly across the enterprise.

Pharmaceutical companies have traditionally invested billions of dollars in registries and clinical trials to collect first-party data from patients on a blinded basis. This technique insulated sponsors from more complex data compliance issues, but ultimately limited the speed and quality of patient analytics that could be conducted in advance of initial regulatory submissions or applications for new indications. Advances in data science, however, combined with the breadth of HIPAA-compliant data now available, have prompted a movement by market leaders to seek approval from Institutional Review Boards (IRBs) to benefit from these trends. This is further supported by regulatory agencies that are increasingly more accepting of RWD, with appropriate provenance, as an important component in regulatory filings. Despite the momentum, companies are struggling with the burdens of effectively managing patient permissions, discovering and sourcing third-party patient data, governing the exchange of data between sources and researchers, and managing the complex workflows across numerous registries, clinical trials and commercial initiatives.

HealthVerity FLOW is already experiencing rapid adoption among top 20 pharma organizations due to a modular platform that synchronizes leading technologies for identity, privacy and governance with the nation's largest healthcare and consumer data ecosystem. HealthVerity FLOW enables customers to move beyond legacy tokenization and to establish a unique, but persistent source of truth for patients enrolled in registries and studies. By managing identity with 10x greater accuracy than legacy technologies, HealthVerity FLOW can more effectively orchestrate all types of RWD collection and exchange, all within a HIPAA and 21 CFR 11-compliant environment that delivers regulatory-ready data in real-time across the most critical use cases. The flexibility of the HealthVerity FLOW infrastructure makes it ideal to power patient-centric efforts through all phases of therapeutic development while offering a RWD-driven alternative for patients lost to follow up, safety surveillance and pursuit of real-world evidence for new indications.

"HealthVerity FLOW is remarkable in its ability to simplify and streamline the capture, compliance and study of comprehensive patient journeys before, during and after clinical trials," said Andrew Kress, CEO of HealthVerity. "The promise of broad-scale adoption of a solution that leverages advanced technologies for enriching first-party clinical data with RWD should enhance the quality of regulatory submissions, reduce time to approval and significantly improve patient outcomes in the future."

