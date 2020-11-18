HealthVerity Joins Accenture's INTIENT Network to Help Drive Innovation in Drug Discovery, Scientific Research and Improve Patient Outcomes

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthVerity, a leader in privacy-protected data exchange, has joined the INTIENT Network ecosystem which is designed to help independent software vendors (ISV) and life sciences companies collaborate more effectively to accelerate drug discovery efforts and improve patient outcomes.

As a member of the INTIENT Network, HealthVerity will join an elite group focused on providing the right data, at the right time, to the right team. The various players within the INTIENT Network are collaborating to apply artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to that data—delivering insights that can lead to better patient outcomes, faster than ever before.

The inclusion of HealthVerity's technology and direct access to its expansive healthcare data ecosystem provides life sciences and healthcare companies with three differentiating benefits through the INTIENT Platform.

With the deployment of HealthVerity Census, a leading patient identity resolution technology, INTIENT clients will have the ability to accurately de-identify and match their own proprietary data on-demand for enhanced interoperability and privacy, whether in their own environment or within INTIENT.



INTIENT clients will have access to HealthVerity Marketplace, the largest healthcare data ecosystem in the US. Encompassing more than 330 million patients and 150 billion transactions, life sciences and insurance companies can discover and license healthcare and consumer data for immediate delivery through the platform. Furthermore, because of the power of Census, all HealthVerity Marketplace data is readily interoperable with patient or member-level proprietary client data.



For social determinants of health, HealthVerity Cipher will offer clients the ability to run HIPAA-compliant analytics on combinations of healthcare data and consumer data to yield unique socio-economic and demographic insights about cohorts of interest.

"The three technology pillars of HealthVerity including de-identification, discovery and linkage, when paired with INTIENT's world-class patient analytics platform, will deliver a tremendous competitive advantage in the race to address the world's most important health challenges," said Andrew Goldberg, COO of HealthVerity. "By combining data that had not been combined before, we are offering INTIENT clients an opportunity to glean new insights and we're excited to collaborate with Accenture to see this concept come to life."

"We are pleased to welcome HealthVerity to the INTIENT data ecosystem," said Derek Pollock, managing director at Accenture. "We believe that HealthVerity fills an important role in demonstrating value and innovation we can create for our clients. By accelerating the discovery and consolidation of disparate patient data in a HIPAA-compliant manner, INTIENT can now further enhance the types of analytics that will yield insights about patients that will foster new therapies, patient experiences and better outcomes."

About HealthVerity

For transformative, evidence-led healthcare companies, HealthVerity enables the creation and execution of unique end-to-end data strategies with privacy and HIPAA-compliance at the forefront. With HealthVerity technologies directly embedded into the enterprise workflow and the largest, most flexible data ecosystem at their fingertips, our partners benefit from cloud solutions spanning expert patient identity resolution to secure data management and transformation. From activation to delivery, HealthVerity is the modern way to dataTM. To learn more about the HealthVerity platform, visit www.healthverity.com.

