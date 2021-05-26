HealthVerity Launches its IPGE Platform to Transform Real-World Data Discovery and Exchange for Pharma, Payers and Government

PHILADELPHIA, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today HealthVerity announced the launch of its integrated technology and real-world data infrastructure: The IPGE platform. The solution, based on the foundational elements of Identity, Privacy, Governance and Exchange, defines a transformational approach for pharma, payers and government agencies to power high-governance, privacy-compliant data exchange across the broadest ecosystem, to build more complete longitudinal patient journeys and to enable their best-in-class analytics and applications.

"Fragmentation of patient data is at an all-time high and the goal is no longer just connecting the data, but making sure it is accessible and useful for detailed understanding of the patient journey, while ensuring HIPAA-compliance and the highest data accuracy throughout," said Andrew Kress, CEO at HealthVerity. "With analytics and applications requiring more frictionless access to the data itself, the HealthVerity IPGE platform stands alone in offering the ability to combine transaction-level patient data in a de-identified, but interoperable state, and deliver it directly into the client's applications of choice."

The IPGE platform makes centralized patient data management possible with a unified infrastructure allowing clients to confidently leverage the pillars of Identity, Privacy, Governance and Exchange to discover, access and apply RWD to a multitude of use cases.

Identity: Source, de-identify and link patients uniquely, but anonymously, with 10x greater identity resolution accuracy than any legacy alternative

Privacy: Ensure that healthcare, consumer, clinical and person-generated health data is available uniquely, and in combination, in a privacy-protecting manner

Governance: Govern enterprise-wide consent, data permissions and contract management and execution, ensuring that data owners always retain control over which parties have access to data and for what purpose

Exchange: Power secure and private data exchange between validated parties with pre-established HIPAA certifications for commercial and non-commercial purposes

As an example of the critical impact of the IPGE platform, HealthVerity was chosen by the Department of Health and Human Services to deliver Privacy Preserving Record Linkage (PPRL) integrated in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. HealthVerity's patient identity resolution technology is being trusted to de-identify and link individual patient records across jurisdictions and settings over time. HealthVerity's RWD ecosystem and identity resolution technologies have also been leveraged by the FDA, NIH and NCI for numerous RWD studies over the past year.

For a closer look at the IPGE platform and the use cases it enables for the healthcare enterprise, please join us for an upcoming webinar on Thursday, June 17 at 12PM EST. Sign up now at https://hubs.ly/H0P0shR0 .

