HealthVerity recognized in three 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ reports

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthVerity, the leader in synchronizing transformational technologies and real-world data (RWD) to advance the science, today announced that it was recognized in three of the July 2023 Gartner Hype Cycles titled: Hype Cycle for Life Science Clinical Development, 2023, Hype Cycle for Life Science Commercial Operations, 2023, and Hype Cycle for Healthcare Data, Analytics and AI, 2023. This is the second year in a row that the company has been recognized in all three of these Hype Cycles and the third consecutive year for Life Science Commercial Operations.

HealthVerity was recognized as a vendor providing several different technology solutions in each of the three Hype Cycles:

Life Science Clinical Development

Patient data tokenization – According to Gartner, "Patient data tokenization is the process by which clinical trial subjects/patients consent to have their anonymized health information linked to a subject identifier or token. The token can also be linked to existing real-world data (RWD) sources like healthcare claims and laboratory results. This enables life science companies to link patients who have consented to their retrospective RWD, following their activities prospectively for ongoing insights about branded treatments on patient health." The Gartner report found that this technology is important because, "Patient data tokenization (PDT) enables patient data to be connected between different data sources, enabling life science companies to formulate a holistic, longitudinal view of the patient journey. RWD made available via tokenization can provide significant insight about patient health history, enabling insights about outcomes after a trial, intervention or treatment has been administered by a life science company."





RWD-based trials – "Real-world data (RWD)-based trials use RWD to optimize trial activities with applications that deliver improvements to patient recruitment and retention, protocol optimization, trial feasibility, and safety signal detection. As RWD becomes more available, life science companies and vendors are leveraging it to support effective protocol design, precision methods of finding subjects to successfully complete the trial, and improved data capture that leverages patient health records."





Data monetization in HCLS – "Data monetization is a practice adopted by a healthcare and life science (HCLS) organization by which they make their proprietary data available to sell to external parties. The most mature examples are payers selling deidentified medical claims data to life science companies. This profile tracks monetization of new data types, utilizing new sharing mechanisms and vendors, targeted at new use cases, which are driving a new cycle of data monetization initiatives."





RWD curation and analytics platforms – According to Gartner, "This technology combines real-world data (RWD), such as electronic health records (EHR), medical and prescription claims, disease and patient registries, lab results, imaging and other sources, to provide a longitudinal view of a patient journey. The platform prepares data for delivery to downstream consumption platforms, applications and analytics. It automates the ingestion and linking of data from permissioned sources, manages identity, compliance and security."





Data sharing in HCLS - "Data sharing in healthcare and life science (HCLS) reflects a broad range of use cases that knit together ecosystem partners to advance clinical care, research and discovery; improve public health; decrease health disparities; and lower costs. Data sharing in HCLS relies on a foundation of interoperability, privacy protecting policies and standards to enable the industry to safely and collaboratively drive new value streams through better data sharing partnerships."





Data monetization in HCLS - Defined by Gartner as, "a practice adopted by a healthcare and life science (HCLS) organization by which they make their proprietary data available to sell to external parties. The most mature examples are payers selling deidentified medical claims data to life science companies. This profile tracks monetization of new data types, utilizing new sharing mechanisms and vendors, targeted at new use cases, which are driving a new cycle of data monetization initiatives."

HealthVerity offers patient data tokenization services with HealthVerity Identity Manager, a leading patient matching and identity resolution technology that is 10x more accurate than legacy tokenization technologies. Identity Manager establishes a unique but persistent HealthVerity ID (HVID) to resolve patient identity over time and across data sources to create a fully interoperable single source of truth. HealthVerity FLOW is a middleware solution that can enable RWD-based clinical trials and be used as a RWD curation and analytics platform that leverages this source of truth capability to enable RWD-driven patient journey initiatives. For example, the platform can synchronize clinical trial participants, their permissions, and the broadest set of identifiable and de-identified data sources in a fully governed, HIPAA-compliant manner to accelerate the time to FDA submission. Additionally, HealthVerity offers data owners the ability to join the nation's largest healthcare and consumer data ecosystem while managing all aspects of identity resolution, privacy protection and governance of data usage rights for the seamless exchange of unlimited real-world data on HealthVerity Marketplace.

"We are excited to be recognized by Gartner in the Hype Cycle reports," said HealthVerity COO Andrew Goldberg. "We pride ourselves on offering the life sciences and healthcare sectors transformational technologies that synchronize unparalleled identity management with built-in privacy compliance and governance of data usage rights for the seamless exchange of a near limitless combination of healthcare and consumer data. We believe our inclusion in the Gartner Hype Cycle reports demonstrates the difference these solutions can have on advancing the science."

About HealthVerity

HealthVerity synchronizes transformational technologies with the nation's largest healthcare and consumer data ecosystem to power previously unattainable outcomes and fundamentally advance the science. We offer a comprehensive, yet flexible approach, based on the foundational elements of Identity, Privacy, Governance and Exchange (IPGE), that synchronizes unparalleled Identity management with built-in Privacy compliance and Governance, providing the ability to discover and Exchange a near limitless combination of data at a record pace. Together with our partners in life sciences, government and insurance, we are Synchronizing the Science. To learn more about HealthVerity, visit healthverity.com .

