HealthVerity releases its expertly curated Chronic Kidney Disease Masterset to synchronize the science

News provided by

HealthVerity

22 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Curated masterset allows researchers to better track disease progression and develop treatments for a leading cause of death in the U.S.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthVerity, the leader in synchronizing transformational technologies and real-world data (RWD) to advance the science, today announced the launch of the HealthVerity Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Masterset, an expertly curated dataset that synchronizes lab results, commercial, Medicare and Medicaid claims, and electronic medical records (EMRs) from the nation's largest healthcare and consumer data ecosystem. An addition to our growing suite of HealthVerity Mastersets, including the Provider Diversity Index 2023 edition and the Maternal Outcomes Masterset, the CKD Masterset compiles all CKD-relevant clinical attributes into one comprehensive, research-ready masterset, accelerating research by saving valuable time and resources.

Currently, there is no cure for CKD, a progressive condition that impacts one in seven adults in the U.S., or approximately 37 million people, 90% of whom do not even know they have the disease until it has already advanced to a late stage.1 To slow progression of CKD, which is a leading cause of death in the U.S., researchers need to understand the patient journey.2

The CKD Masterset, consisting of approximately 7 million patients with a confirmed medical diagnosis or lab result, was developed to provide speed to the novel insights that researchers need to understand disease progression, the impact of existing interventions, and patient outcomes over time and in real time. HealthVerity experts standardize and deduplicate the data, ensuring all of the most relevant CKD data points are included, without additional noise from RWD, providing a more concise, easy-to-use masterset.

"CKD is complicated by several comorbid conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease," explained Reyna Klesh, vice president, data products and innovation at HealthVerity. "By integrating the revealing aspects of the journey for patients, at every stage of CKD, in a HIPAA-compliant format, we help researchers better understand disease progression to develop effective treatments for the millions of people affected by the disease."

The closed claims data provides a longitudinal view of the patient journey and the EMR data provides valuable clinical observations, including body mass index, height, weight, smoking status, diastolic and systolic blood pressure, ejection fraction, and alcohol usage. These diagnostic measures allow users to observe changes in vital status and understand risk factors for worsening disease over time. The lab data provides the critical results for understanding what stage of CKD the patient is in, determining kidney function and the extent of damage to the kidneys, including estimated glomerular filtration rates (eGRF), urine albumin-creatinine ratio (uACR), albumin and creatinine, as well as HbA1c levels. Any duplicative results from these data sources are removed to deliver the most concise results to the user. Race, ethnicity and mortality data is also provided for the most comprehensive view of the CKD patient journey.

HealthVerity will continue to add to their Masterset Series, providing researchers speed to insights through expertly curated datasets that profile some of the most important diseases.

Attending ICPE 2023? Book your meeting with the HealthVerity team at booth #402 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, August 23-27, 2023.

About HealthVerity
HealthVerity synchronizes transformational technologies with the nation's largest healthcare and consumer data ecosystem to power previously unattainable outcomes and fundamentally advance the science. We offer a comprehensive, yet flexible approach, based on the foundational elements of Identity, Privacy, Governance and Exchange (IPGE), that synchronizes unparalleled Identity management with built-in Privacy compliance and Governance, providing the ability to discover and Exchange a near limitless combination of data at a record pace. Together with our partners in life sciences, government and insurance, we are Synchronizing the Science. To learn more about HealthVerity, visit healthverity.com.

HealthVerity Contact:
Colleen Stoker
614-738-0592
[email protected]

1 National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. National Kidney Month 2023. https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/community-health-outreach/national-kidney-month.
2 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Chronic Kidney Disease Basics. https://www.cdc.gov/kidneydisease/basics.html.

SOURCE HealthVerity

