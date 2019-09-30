HealthWay and Culligan Partner to Provide Safer Environments for the Wellness Minded Customer

PULASKI, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthWay, the global leader in air purification technology, and Culligan , the global leader in providing premium drinking water and treatment solutions, have partnered together to offer consumers the complete environmental package of clean air and water.

The World Health Organization has ranked air pollution as the #1 environmental threat facing humans worldwide. Indoor air pollution and exposure to ultrafine particles has been linked to lung cancer, asthma, cardiovascular disease and Alzheimer's disease. Most air cleaners do not protect against dangerous ultrafine particles now known to cause these diseases.

Clean water is vital to your health for drinking, showering, and cooking your food. Culligan can proudly claim the largest network of "local water expert" dealers in North America. Matt Burns, Culligan's Franchise Support Manager, saw immediate compatibility with HealthWay. "With Culligan's focus on reducing harmful contaminants in the water of a home or business it was easy to see the fit of HealthWay's solutions into our product selling portfolio. The Culligan rep can now seamlessly transition from a discussion about the reduction of lead in the water to explain how that consumer can also remove the ultrafine particles in their living space that contribute to heart disease, stroke and countless respiratory issues."

HealthWay has a family of brands that have been on a mission to bring the best in air purification directly to consumers through the global network of educated dealerships. With the addition of 600+ Culligan dealers, there will now be nearly 1000 dealerships that bring the message of clean air to the health-conscious consumer around the world. HealthWay branded products can only be found through an authorized non-internet based distribution partner.

Media contact:

Susan Lobdell

315-298-2904

http://www.healthway.com

SOURCE HealthWay

Related Links

https://www.healthway.com

