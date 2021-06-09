Healthwear Company Teams Up with Esteemed Fashion Designer to Debut Fashionable and Functional Scrubs Collection, Entering $100 Billion Global Medical Clothing Market

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year that pushed healthcare workers and clinicians to the brink, groundbreaking healthwear company, Care+Wear, and venerated luxury fashion designer, Josie Natori, today announce a new partnership to debut medically superior scrubs that support frontline workers. These innovative scrubs were designed with input from nearly 100 clinicians, medical professionals, and commercial launderers to create a premium line of scrubs at an everyday price. Created through the lens of a fashion designer with over 40 years of experience designing ready-to-wear and loungewear, these scrubs are built for comfort and movement and prove that fashion and function can thrive in unison.

The Care+Wear x N Natori collaboration features both a men's and a women's line of scrubs. Both lines include an entry top, a scrubs top or tops, and an under-scrubs top, as well as a tapered pant or jogger pant. Both the men's and women's line range from sizes XS to XXL and come in Navy, Royal, Ceil, Pewter Grey, and Black, depending on the item. The collaboration also entails a women's scrub hat – offered in two floral patterns and two leopard print patterns – and a unisex scrub hat – offered in solid colors and a Black, Ceil, and Teal Brush Stroke Pattern.

Some of the innovative elements that bridge fashion and function in the Care+Wear x N Natori scrubs include:

Plentiful, zippered, and double-layered pockets that accommodate clinical

tablets, like iPads;

Reinforced necklines to prevent the shirt from gaping at the chest;

Badge loops;

Tops designed to be tucked in and stay in place;

Moisture-wicking fabrics.

For photos of the scrubs, please click here .

"Our mission has always been to reimagine how the world looks at and feels about healthcare and to improve the lives of those with chronic or long-term illnesses by creating innovative products allowing individuals to feel less like patients and more like people. Since the introduction of our first product, we have established strong relationships with clinicians, incorporating them into our proprietary design process. In the face of the pandemic, we were honored to strengthen those existing relationships, and step up to provide critical PPE to frontline workers. We are in awe of these nurses and doctors who work around the clock, risking their lives to ensure the health and safety of others, without a second thought for their own comfort," said Chaitenya Razdan, CEO and Founder of Care+Wear. "Now it is time for us to give back to them. Through our incredible partnership with Josie Natori, we are excited to announce the debut of our functional and fashionable scrubs line that will allow those providing care to feel more human, more comfortable, and more themselves. We look forward to supporting them through the launch of this line, as they continue to support us."

"When I saw how the COVID-19 pandemic was taking a disproportionate toll on healthcare workers, many of Filipino descent like myself, I was determined to find a creative way to give back to my community and my culture while creating a project that helped support those who are committed to helping all of us each and every day," said Josie Natori, CEO and Founder of The Natori Company. "I had heard amazing things about Care+Wear and the company's ability to make an impact on the community. That's why I teamed up with Care+Wear to enter the medical apparel space for the very first time, to expand our mission to change how the world looks at and feels about fashion, and to create a product that allows those on the frontlines to both look good and feel good. Scrubs is the latest addition to The Natori Company's portfolio to highlight the harmony between fashion and function. It is our way to say thank you to the frontline healthcare heroes working around the clock for the health of our communities."

In the U.S. alone, medical scrubs are currently a $10 billion market, and by 2028, the global market is set to surpass $140 billion. Nonetheless, for the nation's largest employment sector, little has been done to innovate the typically uncomfortable and impractical uniforms – scrubs – healthcare workers spend every day wearing.

About Care+Wear

Care+Wear is a healthwear company that is reimagining how the world looks at and feels about healthcare. By bridging fashion and function, Care+Wear is creating a more human healthcare experience for both patients and clinicians. Founded in 2014, Care+Wear works to promote dignity, style, and comfort through the creation of thoughtful products, designed in collaboration with clinicians, patients, designers, and manufacturers. Their suite of products includes post-surgical recovery bras, PICC line covers for chronic care patients, Oscar de la Renta port-access hoodies, patient gowns, PPE, a clinical line, and more. Care+Wear products are used in more than 80 hospital systems and governments globally, including the Mayo Clinic, Department of Veterans Affairs, University of Virginia Health, Massachusetts General Brigham's, Kaiser Permanente, and more. For more information, visit www.careandwear.com .

About The Natori Company

The House of Natori was founded in 1977 and today is one of the fashion industry's most recognizable designer brands. Each of the Natori brand collections – Josie Natori, Natori, N Natori and Josie by Natori – is a reflection of the namesake designer's distinctive East/West aesthetic, with products ranging from loungewear, sleepwear, lingerie, and ready-to-wear, to home textiles, accessories, fine jewelry, legwear, men's loungewear, and shoes. Natori products are available at natori.com, and in the world's leading retailers and specialty stores, including Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, and Dillard's. For more information, visit www.natori.com

