HealthWell Foundation Announces Panel Presentations at the 2024 Healthcare Advocate Summit

GERMANTOWN, Md., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit charitable organization that provides financial assistance for underinsured Americans, is honored to announce that it will exhibit and present at the 2024 Healthcare Advocate Summit to be held in Las Vegas, NV, September 3-6, 2024.

During the three-day event, HealthWell will participate in several panel sessions as part of a comprehensive agenda featuring advocates and community professionals whose goals are to put patient needs above all else. Individual session details are provided below and the full summit agenda can be viewed by visiting: https://www.healthcareadvocatesummit.com/agenda.

Cancer Moonshot: Wednesday, September 4, 2024, 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Alan Klein, Chief Development Officer, HealthWell Foundation (moderator)

Kim Czubaruk, Associate Vice President of Policy, CancerCare

Carla Tardif, Chief Executive Officer, Family Reach

During the session, panelists will provide background on The White House Cancer Moonshot and its goal to "end cancer as we know it." This timely discussion will address ways that Foundations and Industry have worked with government to meet the goals of the Moonshot and what more can be done by working together. The panel will provide valuable insights on types of assistance and resources that advocates and organizations can provide to further assist cancer patients in their health care journey. The session's objective is to identify deficiencies in providing cancer patients with access to proper care and resources and what changes could be made to positively address them.

Inflation Reduction Act: What Does It Really Mean for You and Your Patients: Wednesday, September 4, 2024, 3:00 p.m. – 3:50 p.m.

Fran Castellow, President, Operations, Patient Advocate Foundation (moderator)

Charles Collins, President, Healthcare Stakeholder Solutions, LLC

Alan Klein, Chief Development Officer, HealthWell Foundation

Fred Larbi, Chief Operations Officer, HealthWell Foundation

Melissa Paige, Co-CEO, Healthcare Advocate Summit

The Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law in August 2022, provides Medicare beneficiaries with lower prescription drug costs and reduces overall drug spending by the federal government. One of the largest positive impacts for a Medicare beneficiary is the drastic change in the Medicare Part D benefit redesign for 2025, which caps patient out-of-pocket drug costs at $2,000. In addition, the Medicare Prescription Payment Plan (MPPP) will be made available as a new payment option to Medicare Part D beneficiaries enabling them to spread their out-of-pocket drug costs across the year. This multi-stakeholder panel will take a deeper dive into the nuances of the Medicare Part D 2025 benefit redesign and the MPPP and discuss how these changes will impact your patient population.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Thursday, September 5, 2024, 2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Alan Klein, Chief Development Officer, HealthWell Foundation (moderator)

Fran Castellow, President, Operations, Patient Advocate Foundation

Fred Larbi, Chief Operations Officer, HealthWell Foundation

Elizabeth Johnson, Co-CEO, Healthcare Advocate Summit

Christina M. Madison, PharmD, FCCP, AAHIVP, Founder and CEO, The Public Health Pharmacist

Equal access for all stakeholders to assets within the United States health care and medical treatment system, as well as to clinical trials research resources, is uneven at best. This interactive discussion is designed to identify gaps, brainstorm solutions, and share best practices to help communities serving these constituents.

HealthWell is also proud to sponsor the two-day networking lounge and to exhibit during the Summit.

"We are excited to once again show our support for the Healthcare Advocate Summit and to participate in timely discussions that greatly impact advocates and stakeholders who work tirelessly with patients through their health care journey," said Alan Klein, Chief Development Officer, HealthWell Foundation. "Identifying ways that we can come together as a community to bridge gaps in the patient care continuum is a number one priority for the more than 1,000 expected attendees at the summit. Through the panel discussions, we hope to engage the audience and determine what obstacles these patients endure and how we synergistically can remove those obstacles, so patients have access to equitable care."

To learn more about HealthWell programs and our robust disease fund portfolio, visit our website at HealthWellFoundation.org. Visit the Conference section of our website to learn about future industry and disease-specific venues where you can connect with the HealthWell team.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003 and a resource to the White House Cancer Moonshot, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 90 disease areas for more than 930,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $4 billion in financial support through more than 1.5 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 23rd on the 2023 Forbes list of America's Top 100 Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

CONTACT:

Ginny Dunn

240-632-5309

[email protected]

SOURCE HealthWell Foundation