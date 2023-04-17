HealthWell Foundation Announces Presenting Sponsorship for the 2023 Healthcare Advocate Summit

HealthWell to Also Provide Best Practices Programming to Foundation Donors and Patient Stakeholders

GERMANTOWN, Md., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit that provides a financial lifeline for inadequately insured Americans, is honored to announce that it has partnered with the Healthcare Advocate Summit team as a presenting sponsor of the third annual Summit to be held in New Orleans, LA, September 6 – 8, 2023.

This three-day event includes a full day seminar hosted by HealthWell, and other similarly mission-focused organizations, devoted specifically to interested and existing corporate manufacturer donors in the charitable patient assistance program (CPAP) space. The seminar will provide a complete overview as well as in-depth detail toward assisting patients with their medication copays, insurance premiums, and other ancillary costs through independent foundational support. All sessions will be both in-person and live-streamed, with the ability to submit questions anonymously prior to the seminar and ask questions in person and via the live-stream throughout the day.

In addition, HealthWell will also sponsor the two-day networking lounge and exhibit during the Summit.

"We are thrilled to once again be working with the HealthWell Foundation for this year's Healthcare Advocate Summit," said Elizabeth Johnson and Melissa Paige, Co-CEO's, Healthcare Advocate Summit. "As the Summit continues to grow annually, we are honored to have the support, collaboration, and vision of the HealthWell team to bring together like-minded communities who put patient needs above all else. HealthWell's longstanding commitment to mitigate the challenges patients face in accessing proper medical care has a tremendous impact on not only the patient, but the patient advocate community as well. We applaud HealthWell for their tireless efforts to ensure that no patient goes without critical medical care and look forward to working with the team as we continue to identify new ways to make the patient journey less cumbersome."

"We are excited to increase our partnership with the Healthcare Advocate Summit team for our third consecutive year for this must-attend event," said Krista Zodet, President and CEO, HealthWell Foundation. "Collaborative efforts to create programming to share best practices with corporate donors and all other patient advocate stakeholders will be truly worthwhile. Ensuring that Foundations such as HealthWell and the rest of the community compliantly interact with the best interests of patients in mind will be the gold standard to which this Summit continues to aspire."

To view the preliminary seminar outline and learn more about the Healthcare Advocate Summit and why you should join the over 500 expected registered attendees, visit: https://www.healthcareadvocatesummit.com. To learn more about HealthWell programs and our robust disease fund portfolio, visit our website at HealthWellFoundation.org. Visit the new Conference section of our website to learn about future industry and disease-specific venues where you can connect with the HealthWell team.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 85 disease areas for more than 822,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $3.3 billion in financial support through more than 1.3 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 34th on the 2022 Forbes list of The 100 Largest U.S. Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

SOURCE HealthWell Foundation