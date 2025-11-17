HealthWell Foundation Launches 2025 GivingTuesday Campaign

Bringing Smiles and Hope to America's Underinsured

GERMANTOWN, Md., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit charitable organization that provides financial assistance for underinsured Americans, has launched its 2025 GivingTuesday Campaign. Although the official day of giving is December 2, 2025, HealthWell's campaign will run from November 17, 2025, through December 5, 2025.

HealthWell has been honored to serve as a financial lifeline to over 1.1 million underinsured Americans relieving the heavy burden of critical medical treatments. The goal for this year's GivingTuesday initiative is to increase awareness about the Foundation's life-changing work. Through the campaign, HealthWell hopes to raise $100,000 which will help it to continue to be a financial lifeline to the next million patients who reach out for assistance. In 2024, the Foundation was humbled to receive over $99,000 in individual donations during the GivingTuesday campaign. Those donations were put to work immediately to assist patients through special initiative funds for Cancer-Related Behavioral Health, General Travel and Cancer Home Care Services.

For this year's campaign, HealthWell will feature stories and videos on its social channels from grant recipients who have been touched by the Foundation's life-changing, often lifesaving, work. HealthWell will also feature timely stories on its blog, Real World Health Care.

Michael S. Heimall, FACHE, HealthWell President & Chief Executive Officer, commented on the campaign, "Our health care landscape is changing every day. What hasn't changed is the financial burden patients face when dealing with a chronic or life-altering illness. At HealthWell, we live and breathe this reality every day. But for over one million Americans, a grant from HealthWell could have been the difference between life and death, or putting food on the table, or losing their home because of the financial toxicity that comes with a chronic illness."

Heimall continued, "Through our GivingTuesday initiatives, we want to spread the word about our life-changing work and bring a smile and hope to the next million Americans who reach out to us for assistance. We provide critical financial resources so underinsured patients can access and continue prescribed treatments that may otherwise be unattainable. We can only do this through the support and generosity of our individual and corporate donors. Thank you to our dedicated donors who continue to place their trust in us to carry out our mission and for helping us change the lives of patients who have nowhere else to turn."

Your donation will allow HealthWell to help the next one million patients who might forgo critical, potentially lifesaving, medical treatments simply because their health insurance is not enough. Visit HealthWell's GivingTuesday page to learn more about the Foundation and to make your tax-deductible donation on or before December 5, 2025. 100 percent of your donation is put to work immediately to help a patient in need.

HealthWell knows that not everyone can make a financial contribution to support its mission. Helping HealthWell spread the word is also a critical, and highly valued, contribution. Connect with HealthWell through social media and help make a difference in the life of a patient in need today!

To learn more about HealthWell programs and its robust portfolio of disease funds, visit HealthWellFoundation.org. For questions regarding HealthWell's GivingTuesday initiative, please contact Abby Pevey, Senior Manager, Individual Giving & Development at [email protected].

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003 and a resource to the White House Cancer Moonshot Initiative, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 90 disease areas for more than 1.1 million underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $4.8 billion in financial support through more than 1.8 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 24th on the 2024 Forbes list of America's Top 100 Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

